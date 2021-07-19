Tareen group to hold key meeting to decide on LG’s electoral strategy on August 2





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf and like-minded group leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has called an important consultative meeting for the group’s future strategy at the Nathia Gali tourist site.

According to PTI sources, the meeting will continue for three days to define a strategy for the next elections.

The source said the group intends to contest the upcoming local elections under one symbol.

The source added that the meeting will also consider a possible alliance with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Jahangir Tareen is said to have invited around 40 members of his group to the national and provincial assemblies on August 2 in Nathia Gali, Murree.

The meeting would continue until August 4 and decide on a detailed action plan and all board and lodging costs would be borne by Tareen.

Additionally, Tareen has consulted with close senior comrades to say that if there is no full reconciliation with Imran Khan on a permanent basis, what should be the way forward.

“We understand that the Prime Minister and the government had to give temporary relief to the Tareen group under the pressure of budget approval when the real situation is different. We may not get a ticket in the next election. Given the situation, we need to sit down and discuss a future strategy, ”the source said.

The source added that Jahangir Tareen asked all members of the assembly to make their suggestions and recommendations in this regard and also to prepare a report from their respective constituencies on the number of votes the PTI has and the number of other parties.

In addition, the meeting would also discuss a future alliance with like-minded parties. Pakistan Today was told that lawmakers in the Tareen group are mentally prepared for any situation.

“The Tareen group must decide where they will find refuge in future politics and who will be their allies in the next election. They need to hold a consultation on these issues, ”the source said.

The source said that in addition to the possible political strategy of Jahangir Tareen and his group, they would also discuss the relationship between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his close aide Jahangir Tareen. The sources said the Tareen group is fully alive and considering its future political agenda.

“Our vote for Punjab CM Bazdar in the budget did not end our separate status. We believe that Imran Khan may not forgive us for forming a group within the PTI in the future and that such a situation could arise. Imran Khan might not give PTI tickets to our group in the next election. Therefore, we have to make our decisions independently, ”the source concluded.

