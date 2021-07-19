Updates from HT: PM Modi, PM Deuba agree to improve Indo-Nepal cooperation and all latest news | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. PM Modi and PM Deuba agree to strengthen Indo-Nepalese cooperation Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more Delta variant is mainly responsible for second wave of Covid-19, government expert says The Delta variant (or strain B.1.617.2) of the coronavirus was primarily responsible for the second wave of Covid-19 in India, said Dr NK Arora, co-chair of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) . Read more Ind vs SL 2nd ODI: India aims for 9th consecutive victory against Sri Lanka to continue to dominate During the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday, commentators discussed the head-to-head record between the two teams. Read more “Salman Khan giving relationship advice is like giving advice on how to be a star”: Arbaaz Khan Arbaaz Khan had a self-deprecating response to a question during an interview, where he played Most Likely To. Arbaaz was asked who in his family is most likely to “give the worst relationship advice”. Read more Suzuki to launch first electric vehicle in India by 2025: Reports Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp is expected to enter the electric vehicle market in India by 2025. Read more Varun Dhawans Pull-Up Video Will Make You Crush Your Fitness Goals Seizing the opportunity to strengthen his back, shoulders and arms, Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan was seen working out in a sturdy workout while standing up topless to shoot for an infomercial. Read more Anand Mahindras’ deep motivation on Monday may make you think Several inspirational quotes can make you take control of your life in a positive way. This part of business mogul Anand Mahindra is one of those positive quotes. Read more Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Modi’s statement on new ministers disrupted by opposition Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attempted to formally introduce new ministers to his cabinet. However, his statement was disrupted by protesters from opposition parties. look here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/news-updates-from-ht-pm-modi-pm-deuba-agree-to-enhance-india-nepal-cooperation-and-all-the-latest-news-101626692716706-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

