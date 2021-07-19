Trump Aide Says They Paid Actors For His 2016 Campaign Ad





Corey Lewandowski has previously denied that Trump paid actors to appear in his 2015 campaign announcement. Yet Trump’s 2016 first campaign manager recently told Insider otherwise. Insider reported this moment as part of his definitive oral history of Trump’s rise in the GOP. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Donald Trump’s senior aide in 2016 previously refused to allow campaign-paid actors to show up at the big announcement of the future president’s campaign launch at Trump Tower, but the same official recently said people from Insider had actually been hired to introduce themselves.

Trump launched his candidacy in his New York City skyscraper in a speech on June 16, 2015, appearing before a large crowd of what appeared to be his supporters. The event immediately sparked speculation on how Trump managed to attract a large group of people.

“I remember thinking, ‘Dude, I’m surprised he couldn’t even get people over there. It sounds crazy, “” Sarah Isgur, deputy campaign manager for 2016 presidential candidate Carly Fiorina, told Insider as part of an oral history project. chronicle of one of the most unorthodox GOP primaries the country has ever seen.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter published a report that the Trump campaign was offering actors $ 50 to attend the launch.

“It sounded strange,” Amanda Carpenter, then director of communications for 2016 nominee Senator Ted Cruz, told Insider. “I was looking at the cover of ‘Oh, did they pay people to show up? Who were these people?'”

Supporters line up to see New York business mogul Donald Trump announce his candidacy for president on June 16, 2015, at Trump Tower in New York City. Christophe Grégoire / Getty Images

The Trump campaign has fiercely rejected these claims. Corey Lewandowski, then Trump’s campaign manager, told Insider at the time that he “unequivocally” denied the allegations.

“You know Donald Trump. Nobody believes that when Donald Trump goes somewhere he doesn’t generate the biggest, biggest and most exuberant crowds on the planet,” Lewandowski said. “This is just not unequivocally true. Donald Trump’s campaign and Donald Trump paid no one to attend his announcement.”

Fast forward to today, and Lewandowski has another take on the situation.

“It’s a Michael Cohen special,” Lewandowski told Insider. “Michael Cohen decided he was going to hire a buddy of his and pay his buddy without getting campaign approval. You know, $ 50 for each person coming in, to stand in the Trump Tower.”

Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer at the time, had a different assessment. Speaking to Insider for Trump’s oral history project, he said Lewandowski was lying about payments to actors. Cohen said Trump hired David Schwartz, partner at public relations firm Gotham Relations & Communications, to organize the event “in a professional manner.”

“Any allegation of payments to actors is an absolute lie which has been promoted by Corey Lewandowski,” Cohen said.

Reached for comment, Schwartz confirmed to Insider that his company had been hired to orchestrate the entire campaign ad.

“This event was really our idea: the most famous escalator in political history was this one,” he said. “In the end, we had thousands of people there, then the press accused us of hiring thousands of actors. From the fees I received, that wouldn’t have been a good decision. commercial from nobody. “

“The reality is that we hired 50 people, some of whom were part-time actors that I discovered later. But we hired 50 people to help coordinate an event that drew thousands of people,” added Schwartz.

A 2-minute video posted on June 16, 2015 on Schwartz’s firm YouTube touts his work at the Trump campaign event. It features Schwartz using a megaphone and leading a call and response to the pro-Trump crowd in the lobby of Trump Tower.

Trump’s 2016 presidential aspirations were first seen in political circles as a joke, though he has always polled Republicans well in a broad field that included well-established candidates like Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee and Chris Christie. Many mocked his Trump Tower event in 2015 and saw the exercise primarily as an opportunity for Trump to market his brand of hotels, golf courses and other merchandise.

“He was not a serious person at the time,” said Josh Schwerin, former spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. “There had been a debate about the will-he-not “Hasn’t it been going for a very long time. It didn’t seem like a serious thing.”

