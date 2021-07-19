Prime Minister Modi holding his own umbrella ahead of monsoon session sparks naamdar vs. kaamdar debate

With torrential rains in the nation’s capital, Prime Minister Modi, holding an umbrella in one hand, addressed the media ahead of the monsoon session of parliament and called on opposition lawmakers to participate in the work of parliament and working with the government to build the monsoon. session which begins on Monday is productive and constructive.

However, the Prime Minister’s humble gesture of holding his own umbrella and not having an assistant to do the same immediately caught the attention of internet users online, who pointed to past instances where prime ministers of the era Congressmen and top Congressional leaders had assistants holding umbrellas behind them as they ventured out in inclement weather. The dichotomy between the two bodies sparked an instant debate between naamdar and kaamdar, flooding social media sites with images of Prime Minister Modi holding his umbrella juxtaposed with photos of Congressional leaders with their staff members holding umbrellas for them.

Social media users’ reaction to PM Modi holding his own umbrella

A series of social media users on Twitter pointed out how humble Prime Minister Modi was to hold his own umbrella while Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Rahul party chairman Gandhi, have delegated the work of carrying umbrellas in the wake of assistants and assistants who accompany them. Many social media users have also shared images from the past when Sonia Gandhi’s staff Priyanka Gandhi held umbrellas for them.

Many have juxtaposed the image with that of opposition leaders, especially the Nehru-Gandhi family in Congress who are always surrounded by assistants.

It is the difference between two prime ministers. Humility and our feet on the ground are what make our @PMOIndia Shri arenarendramodi Ji, a real leader. @ BJP4India, Party with a difference.#Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/vahkHYHzdm Vishal Lohia (@VishalLohiaBJP) July 19, 2021

Kaamdar vs Naamdar: The political debate between the one who works and the one who has inherited politics

The Naamdar vs. Kaamdar debate was first sparked by Prime Minister Modi himself in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi presented himself as “kaamdar” all taking a hit on the candidate for Congress Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi, referring to him as “naamdar”, in an attempt to distinguish the one who works and the one who received the policy in the inheritance because of his last name .

Rahul Gandhi has the privilege of belonging to the Nehru-Gandhi family. Despite countless electoral failures, he continues to remain one of the main leaders of the Congress Party, possibly because his adopted surname is Gandhi. This is in stark contrast to Prime Minister Modi, who has had to fight to achieve what he has in his life. Prime Minister Modi rose through the ranks at the BJP through his hard work and experience, traits which helped immensely in becoming the candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the BJP in 2013. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, who has experienced many electoral defeats, continues to be one of the most important leaders in Congress, by surname.

Leading the difference between him and Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly stated that he is like ordinary people and that he was not born with a golden spoon and that he did not enjoy special privileges as did the dynasts of the country. Rahul Gandhi and other dynasts of the country

Claims made by Prime Minister Modi during election campaigns seem to have struck a chord as the BJP won a landslide victory in the general election, winning 303 seats on its own, making history and winning an unprecedented number of seats by one party for decades. While Congress did slightly better than it did in the 2014 election, the writing on the wall was too conspicuous to ignore: “Kaamdar flatly beat the naamdar in the election.”

Shortly after the polling debacle, Rahul Gandhi resigned as congressman, raising hopes among congressional supporters that the party could finally escape the threat of nepotism. However, since then Sonia Gandhi, the mother of Rahul Gandhi and former party chairman, has been the interim chairman of the party and there is no indication that the Congress party is freed from the control of the Gandhi family. Even if the party continues to languish election after election, the firm hold of the naamdars only seems to be tightening.

Even the leaders of Congress showed no firm will to save the party from the quicksand it found itself mired in in the 2019 election. After breaking new ground in the area of ​​sycophancy and their bondage to the Gandhi family , a overwhelming number Congress leaders still want Rahul Gandhi to lead the party, even though the party is at its lowest level in more than 135 years of existence in the Indian political landscape.