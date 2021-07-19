Boris Johnson Reports COVID Passports To End Delta Surge

But where there are places that are … closed, overcrowded, and with close social contact, we reserve the right to do whatever is necessary to protect the public.

England reached the end of Mr Johnson’s roadmap on COVID restrictions on July 19, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland not far behind.

But that coincided with an increase in the highly transmissible delta variant: there were 39,950 new cases reported in Britain on Monday, and 19 deaths.

Another 742 patients were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, the highest since early March. Several hospitals in northern England are under increasing pressure, officials said.

It was never going to be an easy time. We were opening up in a wave of infections, and we can only do this because we have vaccinated so many people, Mr Johnson said.

The US Center for Disease Control on Monday advised Americans not to travel to Britain, and if they were to go, they should make sure they were fully immunized.

Self-isolation is a consequence of living with COVID. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Scientific director Patrick Vallance told the press conference that it would take seven to 10 days before the full impact of the latest unlock shows up in the number of cases, and then another seven to 10 days before it translates into through hospitalizations.

He said he hoped to see a plateau in England’s third wave in August. This would coincide with another easing measure on August 16, when double-vaccinated people will no longer be required to self-isolate if they have come into contact with a positive COVID case.

It is estimated that half a million people are self-isolating in England after spending more than 15 minutes with a positive case, including Mr Johnson and his Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It has shut down many businesses, which have too many staff absences to stay open – but Mr Johnson said the system must remain in place.

People identified as contacts of cases are at least five times more likely to be infected than others. And even if they have been vaccinated, there is a significant risk that they could transmit the disease, he said. Self-isolation … [is] a consequence of living with COVID.

Mr Johnson said certain categories of key workers, such as medical professionals, border staff, people involved in food distribution and air traffic controllers, would be allowed to continue working even if the test met them. . & Tracing application.

He urged people to remain cautious and conservative in their social activities. The only way to make the roadmap irreversible is to continue to be cautious, he said – a significant injection of conditionality into his previous position that there would be no return to lockdown.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam also put the blame on the public: There is huge uncertainty about the height of the peak and how long it will take us to get there, he said. Much will depend on human behavior over the next four to six weeks. It’s kind of in everyone’s hands.

Opinion polls suggest that at least two-thirds of people got the message, saying they plan to continue wearing masks and remain cautious. The use of public transport in London on Freedom Day barely changed from the previous week.

But lockdown and anti-vaccine skeptics staged a protest outside Parliament, demanding a more unequivocal commitment to drop all restrictions.