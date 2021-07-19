Darden Rice turns negative with campaign letter linking Ken Welch to Donald Trump





The race for mayor of St. Petersburg gets dirty.

Some St. Pete voters received mail over the weekend promoting St. Pete City Council member Darden Rice and denigrating his main competitor, former Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch, as a candidate aligned with Trump.

For Welsh supporters, the claims are not only absurd, they are steeped in hypocrisy.

One side of the flyer, paid for by Rices’ political committee, Friends of Darden Rice, includes a campaign slogan Make St. Pete Better for All. He then lists three reasons to vote for Rice: progressive values, proven results, and protection from all of us.

This side of the flyer is all positive. He says Rice will ensure workers are paid for the work they have done, lead the fight for LGBTQ rights, protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions and protect the environment.

Rices registers as an elected official and as a community activist before being elected, supports the pledges.

But it’s the other side of the flyer that gets risky.

There the flyer lists four digs on Welch that it has received from thousands of donations from Donald Trump donors, has received approval from Trump donors who oppose body cameras for police officers and justice reform criminal, received the approval of Republicans and Trump allies who attacked our constitutional rights, and that he abused his position of power for personal gain.

The latter is something Welch probably saw coming. Indeed, he was criticized in 2018 for claiming he was using his position to help his wife, Donna Welch, land a new job. The Rice mailer quotes an article from the Tampa Bay Times from October 2018. There does not appear to be an article listed with this exact date, but the Times coverage around this period was extensive related to the dismissal of Welchs’ wife. from her position as director of reading at the James Family Center in the B. Sanderlin neighborhood. In an editorial dated November 8, 2018, The Times editorial board lamented an obvious conflict of interest after Welch pressured officials to hire the RClub Child Care in St. Pete to take over a program for children. literacy in reading. This group offered to hire Welch’s wife.

The other three demands are what drew the ire of Welsh supporters. All three might as well land on campaign literature criticizing Rice.

None of the statements are patently false. Welch has the backing of Republicans and his list of donors includes Conservatives. Although Rice received no direct endorsement from Republicans, many cut the checks to his campaign or political committee.

Although widely regarded as a progressive Democrat, the Rices Committee accepted contributions from Republican donors and groups closer to conservative politicians. She received $ 5,000 from developer JohnCatsimatidis, a former major backer from Republican RickBaker who challenged Kriseman three years ago. Bill Edwards, who largely funded the Bakers campaign, also contributed $ 5,000.

Plus, just two years ago, she backed City Council member Robert Blackmon, a Republican who is now running against her for mayor and declined to say in an interview with Florida Politics whether he voted for. Trump every time.

Critics of Rice took to social media to denounce what they saw as hypocrisy.

Andy Oliver, the Allendale United Methodist pastor known for his progressive politics, said he was disappointed with Rice.

She attacks him for being funded by Republican donors and tries to link him to Trump. Maybe a fair attack, if not for the fact that Rice received a lot more Republican money than Welch (see article below). It is spurious to attack someone for doing something you also did, Oliver wrote on Facebook.

He linked to a Florida Politics article citing some of Rices’ conservative donors.

Even Rice thinks these types of attacks are off limits, Oliver continued. In October 2019, when the Florida Dems launched a similar attack on CM Ed Montanari, linking him to Trump, Rice was one of the first to rally his support by saying the attack was prohibited. So launching the exact same attack on your Democratic opponent is hypocritical and seems hopeless.

This refers to the 2019 election in which Montanari, at the time the only Republican on the stage, launched attacks from a Democratic opponent trying to tie the moderate conservative to Trump. The candidate, Orlando Acosta, was working with Blue Ticket Consulting on his campaign. Blue Ticket is now also working on the Rices campaign.

Oliver also took issue with the use of a black woman on the flyer.

As a white woman, her choice to use the image of a black woman on the front of the mail to launch this attack was a very bad decision, he wrote.

Oliver went on to say that he supported Welch, but that Rice was his second choice.

Progressive activist Chuck Terzian took to Facebook, calling the mail rude and unacceptable.

Darden Rice lost any chance she had to vote on this one mailing. It is an incredibly deceptive and pathetic attempt to win at all costs and here the price is its integrity, he wrote.

When I was organizing I worked regularly with Darden on several progressive issues and I don’t know what happened to him in recent years, but something had to seriously change. I don’t understand how the hell she could approve of this attempt at defamation of BS and think her integrity would remain intact, he continued.

In another reaction, St. Pete’s businessman Scott Wagman called the mail Welch’s comedic twist.

The truth is, Ken has worked for 20 years with constitutional officials and other elected officials, which has greatly benefited the citizens of St. Petersburg. Well-known Republicans such as Sheriff Bob Gaultieri, Court Clerk Ken Burke and others have worked effectively with Ken without falling into the cesspool of hyper-partisan politics, Wagman wrote.

In my opinion, Ken Welch is the only mayoral candidate who can mobilize all the forces for good in our city and county to lead St. Petersburg to a wonderful future. He does not need to smear one of his opponents to strengthen his chances of being elected.

The mailer is a possible precursor of what will happen in a passionate race for an open seat. Outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman is out for a limited term next year. He endorsed Welch on Monday, although he did not mention the controversial mail.

Welch is currently voting ahead of Rice, although the race is tight. Former city council member Wengay Newton and Blackmon are also in the top four.

