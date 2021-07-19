America and coronavirus vaccines: stepping up diplomacy

A health worker prepares a dose of Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2021. (Sébastien Castaneda / Reuters)



Russia and China are already striving to exert political influence with their vaccine supplies.

Apepper emerged from the pandemic earlier this year largely because we had access to safe and effective vaccines. Sadly, other countries, especially in Africa, have struggled to secure reliable doses, so COVID-19 cases remain high. America should step up efforts to donate vaccines and help deliver life-saving treatments to those countries. It’s not just the ethical thing to do; it would also help the global prestige of the Americas.

The pandemic in Africa is now worst than it ever has been. A quarter of a million cases were reported on the continent last week, and the infection rate is not slowing down. One of the drivers of this increase is Africa’s poor inoculation record. Only 1 percent of Africans have been vaccinated, an incredibly low number compared to more developed countries. For context, a live vaccine counter operated by Our World in Data shows that nearly 50 percent of Americans are fully immunized.

Low vaccination rates make it difficult to prevent uncontrolled infections. For example, last April, a second wave cases of COVID-19 in India have beaten the population there. At the time, India halted vaccine exports to African countries to focus on its own epidemic. Yet despite COVID-19 episodes, high costs and vaccine deployment difficultiesIndia still claims vaccination figures between five and 20 time the African average.

This has not been overlooked by Russia and China, who use this disparity to their advantage. Russia has released its Sputnik V and exports it to African nations, even if less than A quarter of its own population is vaccinated. Russia plans to deliver hundreds of millions vaccines in India over time.

China has pursued vaccine diplomacy even more aggressively. They went beyond sending vaccines to African countries. Xi Jinping sent vaccines and funds to latin american and South Asian country too. It is of course good that other countries help to increase vaccination rates abroad. However, no one seriously believes that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping act out of rediscovered altruism. Russia and China aim to exercise political influence as part of their vaccination strategy.

Their pattern is not job as well as Putin and Xi would like. Sputnik V was a disappointment. Late and costly vaccine rollout helped Russia reputation of over-promise and under-delivery. Vaccines from China, on the other hand, are plentiful but have a low efficiency rate. China’s own sources have had to revise herd immunity projections because their vaccines fail to adequately prevent transmission. the New York Times reported,

Chinese companies haven’t released a lot of clinical data to show how their vaccines work to prevent transmission. On Monday, Shao Yiming, an epidemiologist with the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said China needs to fully immunize 80 to 85 percent of its population to achieve herd immunity, revising a previous official estimate of 70 percent.

The failure of Russia and China to contain epidemics around the world is giving way to the United States to assert itself on the world stage. However, we can only do this if we are prepared to take the necessary steps. To his credit, Biden announced earlier this year that the United States would donate 500 million Pfizer vaccines. however, Reuters reports that only 200 million of these vaccines are expected to go into arms this year.

Part of the problem is that we haven’t seen decisive action from the Biden administration on this issue. The administration took month to deliberate on who, what, where, when and how to send vaccines abroad. This timeline will not be good enough for African countries that need help now. Without foreign aid, no solution is in sight. the New York Times reported that

Rich countries bought most of the doses in the future, often far more than they might need. Hundreds of millions of shots from a global vaccine-sharing effort did not materialize. Supply to African countries is unlikely to increase much in the coming months, making the most effective tool against Covid, vaccines, of little use in the current wave. Instead, many countries resort to lockdowns and curfews.

America’s industrial machinery is the best in the world, and we can do more to help end the pandemic abroad. Americans should support vaccine diplomacy for ethical reasons, because it is a relatively low cost way to help those in need. Pragmatically, however, engaging in it would also help prevent further future variants to emerge, and that would blunt the geopolitical aims of our adversaries. It is a good use of foreign aid money, and Americans should be eager to give it away.