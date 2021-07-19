North Carolina GOP Senate candidate sees campaign money increase after Trump approval





North Carolina Representative Ted Budds fundraising numbers for his Senate campaign increased after former President Donald Trump approved him last month, giving him a last-minute cash raise in the Republican primary.

EQV Analytics, a Democratic research firm, found that Mr. Budd started uplifting his opponents after Mr. Trump’s endorsement at the States Parties convention in June, praising him as someone who will fight like a Devil.

According to his latest file with the Federal Election Commission, about 70% of the $ 950,000 Mr. Budd raised came after the former president approved Budd, who was first elected to Congress in 2016. Before approval, Budd had just over 200 contributions when raising funds. quarter between April and the end of June. From June 5, the day of Trump’s approval, until the end of the quarter, he received just under 500 contributions.

Bill Busa, president of EQV ​​Analytics, said in an email that he only filtered contributors with first names to filter everything but individuals. He revealed that Budd received $ 33,146 in April, $ 91,786 in May and $ 677,642 in June.

Mr. Trump backed him against former Gov. Pat McCrory.

You can’t pick people who have already lost two races and who are not standing up for our values, Mr Trump said in June.

Mr McCrory ran for governor in 2008 and lost before winning the governorship in 2012, then losing his re-election campaign in 2016 to Democrat Roy Cooper the same year Trump won.

Jonathan Felts, senior advisor to Mr Budd, said the campaign had eliminated its financial disadvantage against Mr McCrory.

Thirty seconds after President Trump approved Ted Budd, our fundraiser showed me his phone so I could see the emails alerting us of new donations, Mr. Felts said in an emailed statement. at the Independent.

Donors who abstained or leaned for McCrory, and who had voicemailed us the week before, proactively called the campaign after approval. In the end, we uplifted McCrory after approval.

At the same time, Mr. McCrory still raised more globally than Mr. Budd during the quarter, raising about $ 1.2 million. In addition, Mr. Budd loaned $ 250,000 to his campaign on June 30.

The current Republican primary is a race to fill the seat left vacant by incumbent Senator Richard Burr, who voted to convict Mr. Trump in his second impeachment trial.

