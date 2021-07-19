American convenience store rushes to Islamabad





ISLAMABAD:

As the Afghan Taliban continue to make rapid forays into their country, the US convenience store for the region rushed to Islamabad on Monday and held crucial meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as part of efforts to prevent a civil war in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad flew from Doha where representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban held two-day talks but failed to make progress. Instead, the two sides issued a joint statement, promising to continue talks.

Khalilzad travels regularly to the region and to Pakistan, but it is rare that he is received in audience by the Prime Minister. The fact that he met Prime Minister Imran this time suggests that something important was discussed at the meeting, observers said.

In the context of the ongoing situation, Khalilzad held separate meetings with the prime minister and the army chief to discuss the stalemate in the Afghan peace talks.

While an American reading indicated that the continuation of the war in Afghanistan posed a risk for the whole region and threatened to reverse development, Prime Minister Imran stressed the need for all Afghan parties to show flexibility and to engage meaningfully with each other.

Khalilzad’s visit came at a time when the situation in Afghanistan was deteriorating on the one hand, while on the other hand, there had been a diplomatic row between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the reported kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan envoy.

The Afghan government withdrew its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan on Sunday, saying it would only fire them if Islamabad provided rock-solid security for its mission and diplomats.

Islamabad police said their investigations into the reported incident had so far found no evidence of kidnapping. Nonetheless, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan was seeking the cooperation of Afghanistan to bring the investigation to its logical end.

A statement issued by the United States Embassy said that the United States Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan, Ambassador Khalilzad, in meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Staff of Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed the urgency of a comprehensive political settlement between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban that could lead to lasting peace and preserve security, sovereignty and territorial integrity from Afghanistan.

“The continuation of the war in Afghanistan represents a risk for the whole region and hinders its development. Peace, on the other hand, will allow regional connectivity and increased trade and development. We are committed to doing our part to make this vision a reality. Tangible and material support for the peace process in Afghanistan is vital for its ultimate success, as are the positive long-term relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, ”Khalilzad said as quoted by the US embassy.

A statement issued by the prime minister’s office said that Imran highlighted Pakistan’s constructive efforts to facilitate peace efforts towards reaching an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement to end the four-decade conflict by Afghanistan.

He said the escalation of conflict and instability in Afghanistan was not in Pakistan’s interest as it would pose serious challenges for Pakistan in the areas of security and the influx of refugees, adding that ‘lasting peace in Afghanistan would pave the way for regional economic connectivity.

Imran recalled that he had constantly stressed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. He added that the imposition of a government by force would not lead to the resolution of the conflict, but that a negotiated settlement would bring lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful, stable and united Afghanistan, the Prime Minister stressed that a secure and secure western border is in Pakistan’s interest and that Pakistan wishes to remain closely engaged with the United States and other countries concerned for the peace efforts.

As he suggested at the recent Central and South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent, Imran added that it was important for Afghanistan’s neighbors and countries in the region to work together to constructive way for a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan.

Pakistan played a pivotal role in facilitating and negotiating the Doha deal and intra-Afghan talks, but the prime minister recently said the country’s influence over the Afghan Taliban has waned since the states – United have set a timetable for the withdrawal of their troops.

But Islamabad said it was determined to make every effort for a political settlement. As part of those efforts, Pakistan proposed an Afghan peace conference, but the event was postponed after President Ashraf Ghani’s administration refused to send its delegations.

Pakistan fears that the worsening unrest in Afghanistan has far-reaching implications for the country. He is particularly concerned about the influx of a new wave of Afghan refugees in the event of a civil war in Afghanistan. It is estimated that 0.5 to 0.7 million new Afghan refugees could enter Pakistan.

The government is considering several proposals to meet the challenge. In principle, officials said, Pakistan should not accept new refugees. But should the situation deteriorate, special camps could be set up either inside Afghanistan or near the Pakistani-Afghan borders to accommodate the new refugees.

