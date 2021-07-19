PM Modi and PM Deuba agree to strengthen Indo-Nepalese cooperation | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and strengthen coordination in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi spoke to Deuba by phone one day after comfortably winning a vote of confidence in reinstating the Nepalese parliament with the backing of his Nepalese Congress party and other parties. Modi conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to Deuba on his appointment as Prime Minister and for winning the vote of confidence. Recalling the unique and millennial people-to-people bonds that underpin the special friendship between India and Nepal, the leaders agreed to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields, the Foreign Ministry said in an account rendering of the conversation. They notably discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination in the context of ongoing efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. In a tweet, Modi said he and Deuba would work together to further strengthen the far-reaching cooperation between India and Nepal, including in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Deuba obtained 165 votes in the vote in the House of Representatives or lower house of 271 members on Sunday evening. A total of 83 MPs, mostly supporters of the President of the CPN-UML and the outgoing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, voted against Deuba. The vote of confidence ended Oli’s desperate efforts to cling to power after serious differences emerged in the government, especially between Oli and his rival Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda. On July 12, the Supreme Court of Nepal re-established the House of Representatives which had been dissolved by Oli on May 21. A day later, Deuba was appointed Prime Minister for the fifth time according to an order of the Supreme Court. Under the provisions of the Nepalese constitution, Deuba was required to seek a vote of confidence within 30 days of his appointment. Nepalese political leaders accused President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Oli of subverting the Constitution by their actions. Deuba is expected to have a term of around a year and a half, and repairing ties with India after a border dispute during Olis’ tenure will be one of his priorities. Nepal is also looking to India to resume supplies of Covid-19 vaccines that have already been paid for. The supply of one million doses of Covishield ordered by Nepal has been on hold since April, when India halted exports as part of efforts to deal with a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

