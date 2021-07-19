Welfare reform could lead to higher taxes, as Boris Johnson does not rule it out





Boris Johnson yesterday refused to rule out an increase in national insurance or income tax to pay for welfare reform, despite vowing not to take such a step in the last general election . The Prime Minister’s election manifesto of December 2019 promised that there would be no increase in national insurance, income tax or VAT rates. But government ministers and officials seeking to resolve the social services crisis have in recent months considered tax hikes in those areas to fund proposals. Mr Johnson was asked at a press conference yesterday whether, given all the speculation, his campaign pledge not to raise national insurance or income tax rates still stood. The prime minister dodged the question, saying instead that the problem of welfare reform “has been disrupting governments for at least three decades.” Mr Johnson continued: “All I can say is we’ve waited three decades, you’re going to have to wait a little longer. “I’m sorry about that, but it won’t be too long now, I assure you.” “ The comments will fuel speculation that a tax hike of one form or another is being considered to pay for Mr Johnson’s long-awaited social care proposals. The Prime Minister said on the steps of Downing Street when he was first elected to the post two years ago that he had a welfare reform plan ready to be enacted. With the second anniversary of that moment coming later this week and repeated criticism of the failure to publish full proposals, an announcement is possible within days.

