China attacks local tech giants amid nationalization campaign – Radio Free Asia

Chinese internet regulators continue to crack down on the nation’s biggest tech companies, with Toutiao from ByteDance suspending new accounts and investigators moving to the headquarters of the Didi rideshare app.

TikTok owner ByteDance is blocking registrations of new users and content creators for Chinese news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, Reuters said citing people familiar with the matter.

The freeze began in September 2020, with some content creators reporting on social media that they had not been able to register new accounts, but without any announcements made by the company.

New users who attempt to register currently see a message: “The system is currently under maintenance. Registration is temporarily unavailable,” Reuters reported.

Existing users can still post and the app is still available in app stores in China, according to the report.

In 2018m, Toutiao suspended more than 1,000 accounts after being sanctioned last week for alleged regulatory violations and for spreading “pornographic and vulgar content.”

The popular app also added a channel titled “New Era,” referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “political” thinking, “to broadcast news or reports on China’s achievements and efforts after socialism. Chinese style has entered a new era. “

The move came after the powerful cyberspace administration temporarily suspended Toutiao and Phoenix News for “having serious problems guiding public opinion.”

The apps had “featured pornographic content, seriously misled the public and had a very negative impact on the social media environment,” the administration said at the time.

The aggregator is ByteDance’s second largest source of advertising revenue in China, just behind Douyin, and accounts for 20% of the company’s $ 5.4 billion in sales in China last year.

But the company’s plans earlier this year to list on the U.S. stock exchange had been a slap in the face for the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), an internet industry worker named Pan told RFA. .

“I think the first major factor in all the recent crackdowns [on large technology platforms] is that they are going after private companies, ”Pan said. “Second, they’re looking to get listed in the United States, which is embarrassing [for the government]. “

“Toutiao had always said that they would be listed in the United States … [but then] the chief financial officer announced that the plan had been suspended, ”she said. “The word is the scoring won’t happen now. “

Stock quotes abroad

The Chinese cabinet said on July 6, 2021 it would crack down on overseas share listings by its companies, just two days after the country’s cyberspace administration pulled the Didi rideshare app from Chinese stores in following its initial public offering of $ 4.4 billion (IPO) in New York.

The removal of the app wiped out billions of Didi Global Inc’s stock value in the first trading session since the app was removed.

Didi – which runs an Uber-like service with around 500 million users and 15 million drivers – continued listing despite pressure from Chinese regulators to delay the IPO, according to a report in the the Wall Street newspaper (WSJ) Monday.

Officials were wary of the rideshare company’s data treasures that could fall into foreign hands due to public disclosure around the list, sources quoted by the WSJ said.

Didi is under investigation by the Cyberspace Administration and investigations are underway into other Chinese companies listed in the United States, including Full Truck Alliance and Kanzhun.

“The Cyberspace Administration of China (…) will cooperate with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Transport, the State Administration of tax system, the state administration of market surveillance and other departments are located in the [headquarters] of Didi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd. to conduct an online security review, “the administration said in a statement posted on its official website on July 16.

“Red entrepreneurs”

News commentator named Zhao says CCP Under-Secretary-General Xi Jinping lashes out at second generation “red entrepreneurs” linked to revolutionary leaders, to stem their financial power and influence Politics.

“These platforms have made huge profits for the second generation of the red elite, the children of [high-ranking] officials, ”Zhao said. “Capitalist entities of communist origin are gaining more and more punch, both internationally and in China.

“These captains of industry are starting to challenge the authority of the central government, and therefore the government is about to cut them off,” he said.

The measures against the Chinese tech giants come as the government is also preparing to acquire stakes in private companies, businessmen from eastern Zhejiang province told RFA in recent interviews.

Peng Huagang, spokesperson for the Commission for the Supervision and Administration of State-Owned Assets (SASAC), told reporters on July 16 that his agency would prosecute “mergers” between the private sector and state-owned enterprises.

These takeovers would be implemented through both paid acquisitions and uncompensated nationalizations, as well as share transfers, Peng said.

The process would improve competitiveness and optimize the use of skills and resources, he said.

Zhejiang businessman Jiang Jieben told RFA that the process is already underway in his home province.

“This is actually a long-term trend, aimed at strengthening state-owned enterprises at the expense of the private sector and private capital,” he said.

“There is pressure within and beyond the provincial government to make this happen and to make it happen faster. “

Jiang said the process only became clearer with the treatment of Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s Ant Financial and Didi.

“They want to nationalize all these companies, to the point that there will be no private sector at all,” he said.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.