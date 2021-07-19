Trump exploded on Brad Parscale over lifestyle and spending: book





Trump exploded against then campaign manager Brad Parscale over his lavish income and spending, according to a new book. Reports and an advertisement from the Lincoln Project showed Parscale’s $ 2.4 million mansion and luxury cars. “I hate these fucking stories,” Trump lamented after others stepped in to defend Parscale. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Former President Donald Trump got angry with his then campaign manager Brad Parscale after press reports and an advertisement from the Lincoln Project highlighted the amount of money Parscale was making in working on his campaign, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender’s latest book, “Frankly, we won this election.”

Two Daily Mail and Huffington Post reports published in early 2020 detailed how Parscale had turned around his financial fortunes. He had gone from business difficulties to buying real estate and expensive cars after first working as Trump’s digital guru in 2016 and then as a campaign manager in 2020.

The Huffington Post reported that Parscale companies contributed $ 38.9 million between January 2017 and March 2020 in disbursements from the Trump campaign and other committees associated with Trump’s re-election effort.

The Lincoln Project, a PAC made up of former Republican consultants opposed to Trump, jumped on the stories to produce a 45-second spot titled “GOP Cribs” featuring the $ 2.4 million Fort Lauderdale waterfront property. Parscale, photos of which were published by the Daily Mail. . The clip also included footage of Parscale Florida condos and his wife’s collection of luxury cars, including a BMW X6, Range Rover and Ferrari.

The ad, designed to troll an audience of one, focused on the campaign manager instead of the candidate, which strongly implied that Parscale was laughing at Trump and getting rich for his money.

And, according to the book, the ad had the desired effect. Bender wrote that Trump, wildly waving a printout of one of the articles about how much money the Parscale company had cashed in, was on his way to war in Trump Tower.

When he finally located his campaign manager, Trump “unleashed a flood of insults, accusations and swear words that seemed to defy the basic laws of human biology that every man must at some point take a break from catch his breath, ”Bender wrote. He also said: “It’s my money! and “what the f —?”

The hubbub led Deputy Campaign Manager David Bossie to step in and contain the blast in a private office.

At that point, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway also got involved, where she and Bossie tried to defuse the situation by explaining that Parscale wasn’t just running away with all the money, but that his company used most of it to pay. advertising and marketing services.

Trump then lamented, “I hate these fucking stories.”

According to Bender’s account, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner also stepped in to defend Parscale against accusations that he was running away with hard-earned money from the Trump campaign.

“Brad can make a million dollars a month with his marketing skills and by the way, I’d be the first person to hire him,” Kushner told his stepdad, according to the book. “You get it for $ 30,000 a month. So you just have to calm down.”

