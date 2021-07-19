Pakistan aims big for a digital economy





With a focus on the meeting of business leaders and investors from the Asia-Pacific region, the administration of the Russian Far Eastern Federal District is quickly preparing to host the 6th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) from September 2 to 4 in Vladivostok, located in the far end of Russia.

The main theme of the forum is New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World and seen as vital for strengthening ties between Asia-Pacific countries. It provides an excellent opportunity to discuss economic, business, research, technological and investment partnerships, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation and find new common ground.

This forum is one of the key instruments for the development of the Far East. Its main goal is to attract investors and get feedback from the business community. Are the supports we are proposing effective? What other measures are necessary to create new industrial activities, new jobs and ensure the development of the regions of the Far East? said Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister – Presidential Envoy Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District.

The Kremlin supported him in particular for the development of the Far East. The strategic priority here includes mobilizing resources to modernize infrastructure, designing pathways to form industrial clusters, and creating favorable investment conditions for potential commercial and industrial giants, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, from Korea, China and Japan.

In order to achieve the above-mentioned goals, the forum focused on interstate relations such as Russia-Korea, Russia-China, Russia-India and Russia-Europe. Other international events include a discussion on the Greater Eurasia Partnership as an effective integration mechanism.

The forum’s business program offers four main axes:

In the section entitled The New Economy: What Changes and Stays the Same, participants will share their experience and perspectives on the future in the following areas: international relations, medicine, business cooperation, science, innovations, Big Data, etc. . This track will also address the customer focus of governments, as well as the outlook for gold and precious metals.

The track titled The Far East: New Challenges and Opportunities will cover the technological, digital, investment and social development of this region. In particular, the participants will address a whole series of questions. How to win the investment competition? What is the best recipe for an infrastructural breakthrough? Will green energy ever become a reality in the Far East? What is the best way to reduce transportation costs? This track will offer discussions on the development of key industries, such as agriculture, tourism and forestry.

The track titled Our Shared Responsibility in a Changing World will focus on ecology and environmental protection. Participants will discuss climate change, the protection of rare species, new waves of volunteering and automation technologies.

Youth EEF occupies a special place in the Forum program. It includes a presentation of the program called Special Forces in the Far East: Introducing Muravyov-Amursky 2030 as well as discussions on social media, youth entrepreneurship, the future of the financial market, business training and career.

Russian Tourism plans to present its concept of developing cruise tourism at the forum. The concept describes the development of cruise tourism in Russia until 2024, in accordance with the strategy for the development of tourism in Russia until 2035.

The concept is in the process of being approved and will be presented shortly. We would like to present it to the Eastern Economic Forum. Until then, we hope to develop support measures that will facilitate the development of cruise tourism in Russia, shared Tatiana Menshikova, deputy head of the Directorate of State Tourism Projects and Security in Tourism (Rostourism) during from the meeting on the development of the Volga cruises to the Federation Council.

Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) and the Russky Innovation Science and Technology Center (ISTC), in collaboration with the Russian Far Eastern and Arctic Development Ministry, the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, the Foundation Roscongress and experts from the Asia-Pacific region, hosted a regional online session titled Innovation Centers, Tech Entrepreneurs and Modern Cities in the Age of the Pandemic in early July as part of the preparations for the Eastern Economic Forum 2021.

There is also the cultural aspect of the next forum. On instructions from Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister Envoy Presidential Plenipotentiary to the Far Eastern Federal District, a meeting was held in Moscow to discuss preparations for the Far East Street exhibition at the EEF. The Far East Street exhibit will open on the Ajax Bay promenade of the FEFU campus on September 27. It will represent the unique characteristics of the eleven regions of the Russian Far East: their economic potential, their tourism opportunities and their cultural traditions.

According to Igor Pavlov, deputy director general of the Roscongress Foundation and director of the Eastern Economic Forum, the concepts of the pavilions of the Far Eastern regions and of the federal executive authorities are currently in the process of approval, and the sports programs and cultural aspects of the exhibition are currently being designed. . This year, special attention is paid to compliance with anti-epidemic measures at the show.

There is simply no other opportunity to introduce a region of the Far East to such a large number of senior foreign officials, representatives of international business, scientific and public circles. Representatives from 65 countries visited the 5th Eastern Economic Forum. The Far East Street exhibition is an opportunity for regions to present their work on the socio-economic development of their territories, when governors and residents have the opportunity to show why they love their land, what they matter. do and what prospects they see, Yuri Trutnev noted earlier in a meeting with the heads of the regions.

The Eastern Economic Forum was established by decree of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in 2015 to support the economic development of the Russian Far East and expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. At the 2019 forum, the Welcome to the Far East exhibition featured, among other things, the results of the work of government agencies over the past five years and the development prospects of the Far East under the National Agenda 2025.

President Vladimir Putin has strived to transform the Far East into a vibrant industrial and commercial region by attracting local and foreign investors. The Russian government has allocated a huge budget for its development. Putin has repeatedly stated that the government is implementing additional initiatives to stimulate the economy, rebuild infrastructure and step up efforts to improve the investment climate and create employment opportunities as part of its development agenda. priority.

Considering the vast territory of the Far East, 6.3 million people translate to just under one person per square kilometer, making the Far East one of the least populated regions in the world. The Russian government continues to discuss a wide range of repopulation programs, hoping to attract Russians in particular, but eventually agrees to populate the region through an immigration system similar to Canada’s.

Until 2000, the Russian Far East had no officially defined borders, according to historical archival documents. A single term Siberia and the Far East often referred to the Russian regions east of the Urals without making a clear distinction between Siberia and the Far East. That however, the Far East is generally considered the easternmost territory of Russia, between Lake Baikal in Eastern Siberia and the Pacific Ocean.

