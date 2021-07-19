Modi government listens to conversations in bedroom, congress says





Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP has long been known to spy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah must be sacked and Prime Minister Modi must be investigated over recent reports of illegal hacking of cell phones by constitutional officials, Union ministers , senior opposition leaders, judges, journalists and others, called Congress today. He alleged that the government can now listen to “conversations in the room”. The main opposition party has alleged that the Modi government was the “deployer and executor” of the “spy racket” through Israeli surveillance software Pegasus. “This is clearly a ‘betrayal’ and a total abdication of ‘national security’ on the part of the Modi government, especially since the foreign company could possibly gain access to this data,” said today a press release from Congress. the #Pegasus the revelations are odious. If this is true, the Modi government appears to have launched a serious and sinister attack on the right to privacy – constitutionally guaranteed to Indian citizens as a fundamental right. This is an affront to democracy and a .. 1/2 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 19, 2021 Explaining how spyware works and how it could affect people, Congressman Randeep Singh Surjewala warned that Pegasus could be installed in “your daughter’s or your wife’s phone.” “If you are in the toilet, in your room … whatever conversation you have, your daughter, your wife, your family, the Modi government will be able to listen to it,” Surjewala said in a statement. press conference. today. The party was reacting to an explosive report in The Wire today that its leader Rahul Gandhi, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and new IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among potential targets for Pegasus. Aside from politicians, more than 40 Indian journalists and a constitutional authority were also found in the database of NSO, the provider of Pegasus, as being connected to people of interest since 2016, The Wire reported yesterday. “The responsible person is none other than the Interior Minister of India, Shri Amit Shah. Of course, this could not be done without the consent and assent of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. is an unforgivable sacrilege and a denial of the Constitutional Oath of the Minister of the Interior and the Prime Minister, ”the congressional statement said. Listing the number of media platforms whose phones of journalists had been targeted using Pegasus, Mr Surjewala said: “This is why the BJP is known as Bharatiya Jasoos (spy) Party. The party has long been known for jasoosi. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pegasus-scandal-modi-government-listening-to-bedroom-conversations-says-congress-2489945 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos