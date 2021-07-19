Devoured: How sand mining devastated China’s largest freshwater lake





(Reuters) – For two decades, dredging vessels have sucked huge amounts of sand from the bed and shores of Lake Poyang in east China’s Jiangxi Province, dramatically altering the capacity of its ecosystem to operate. Decades of massive urbanization in China have fueled demand for sand to make glass, concrete, and other materials used in construction. The most desirable sand for industry comes from rivers and lakes rather than deserts and oceans. Much of the sand used to build the country’s megalopolises comes from Poyang, China’s largest freshwater lake. Reuters has worked with Earthrise Media, a nonprofit group that analyzes satellite imagery, to map changes in the shores of lakes since 1997, giving an indication of how much sand has been removed. (Open tmsnrt.rs/2Tiz7wU in a browser to see an interactive graphic showing how the Poyang was scuffed, marked, and left fragile.) Poyang Lake is the main outlet of the Yangtze River, which overflows in summer and can cause considerable damage to crops and property. In winter, the water from the lakes returns to the river. Sand mining from the main river and its tributaries and lakes is believed to be responsible for the abnormally low water levels during winters over the past two decades. It also made it more difficult for authorities to control the flow of water in the summer. In March, the government decided to restrict sand mining activities in some areas and arrested illegal miners, but stopped before an outright ban on sand mining. Low water levels mean farmers have less water for irrigation, while reducing habitats for birds and fish. President Xi Jinping once described Lake Poyang as a vital kidney filtering the country’s water supply. Today it looks very different from two decades ago. Already decimated by sand extraction, the Poyang now faces a new environmental threat. Plans to build a 3 km (1.9 mile) lock increase the threat to the ecosystem of the lake, which is a national nature reserve and is home to endangered species like the Yangtze River, or the finless porpoise. Adding a valve to regulate the flow of water would disrupt the natural ebb and flow between Poyang and the Yangtze, potentially threatening the mudflats that serve as feeding stops for migrating birds. The loss of natural water circulation could also interfere with Poyang’s ability to remove nutrients, increasing the risk of algae accumulating and disrupting the food chain. Additional reporting by Gabriel Crossley and David Stanway; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Katy Daigle, Christian Schmollinger and Karishma Singh

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/global-environment-sand-poyang/the-reuters-graphic-devoured-how-sand-mining-devastated-chinas-largest-freshwater-lake-idUSL4N2OU07Y The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos