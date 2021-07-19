Trump says he and rioters on Capitol Hill wanted the same thing: overthrow Biden’s victory





Trump supporters near the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Horse Shay | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump told reporters he wanted the same thing the Mafia members did in the violent Jan.6 Capitol riot: overturn the election of President Joe Biden.

“Personally, what I wanted is what they wanted,” Trump said of the rioters, according to a Vanity Fair article on Monday that extracts the new book “I Alone Can Fix It,” from reporters at the Washington Post Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

The former president played down the deadly violence on Capitol Hill that day, while repeating several lies and false claims about the integrity of the election, according to the article.

“They came forward just to show their support because I think the election was rigged to a level that nothing has ever been rigged before,” Trump told the two reporters in an interview in late March in his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida. .

“There is enormous proof. There is enormous proof. Statistically, it wasn’t even possible that [Biden] Won. Things like, if you win Florida, Ohio, and Iowa, there’s never been a loss, ”he said.

Trump also claimed in the interview that Capitol Police greeted members of the crowd that day in the halls of Congress and warmly greeted them after thousands of his supporters marched from a rally outside the White House. , where he urged them to fight the confirmation of Biden’s victory by Congress.

“In all fairness, the Capitol Police were bringing people in,” Trump said.

“The Capitol police were very friendly. They were hugging and kissing. You don’t see it. There are a lot of tapes on it,” he said in the article, titled: ” ‘I spread the word’: In the feverish mind of Donald Trump two months after leaving the White House. “

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the CPAC Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

The article notes that “Trump did not mention the countless accounts of gruesome violence, that of a rampaging mob pushing a policeman to the ground, later threatening to shoot him with his own pistol, or that of an insurgent striking a flag pole against another policeman an officer’s chest, or another officer’s screaming in pain as he was squeezed into a closing door. “

However, Trump indirectly hinted at the violence, albeit after speaking of the “loving crowd” at his pre-riot rally on Capitol Hill.

“There was a lot of love. I heard that from everyone. A lot, a lot of people told me it was a loving crowd,” Trump said, before adding, “It was too bad, it was too bad they did that. “

More than 500 people have been arrested in connection with the riot, which swept through the Senate Chamber, forced then Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress into hiding in safe places and disrupted for hours a joint session of Congress that was underway. to confirm Biden’s victory.

Five people have died in connection with the riot, including Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick. More than 100 other cops were injured in the melee.

Members of the United States Capitol Police try to repel a crowd of supporters of US President Donald Trump as one tries to use a flag as a spear as supporters storm the Capitol of the United States in Washington, January 6, 2021.

Lea Millis | Reuters

Trump complained during his interview with Post reporters about Pence and Barr’s failure to follow through on his claims and take action to keep him in office. Pence oversaw the joint session of Congress on January 6.

“The biggest fraud ever in this country was this last election,” Trump said in the interview. “It was rigged and stolen. It was both. It was a combination, and Bill Barr didn’t do anything about it.”

DC Police Officer Daniel Hodges

Source: DC Police Department.

“If Mike Pence had had the courage to send him back to legislatures, you would have had a different outcome, in my opinion,” said the former president.

Trump also criticized the United States Supreme Court, which has three judges he appointed, for failing to consider his campaign’s electoral demands.

“I needed better judges. The Supreme Court was afraid to take it,” Trump said. “He [Biden’s win] should have been overturned by the Supreme Court. I am very disappointed with the Supreme Court because they have done a very bad thing for the country. “

Trump also trashed other Republicans, as well as members of his own administration in the interview, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley, Dr Anthony Fauci, Dr Debora Birx, The Late Senator John McCain, Senator Mitt Romney, Senator Ben Sasse and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

Trump called McConnell, whose wife Elaine Chao was Trump’s Transportation Secretary, a “stupid person” for refusing to clear the filibuster from the Senate and for failing to convince Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from Virginia -Western, to become a Republican.

He also bragged about Mar-a-Lago’s seaside location, the size of one of its windowpanes and his four years in power. His press secretary handed reporters copies of a hardcover document titled “1,000 Achievements of President Donald J. Trump: Highlights of the First Term,” according to the article.

Trump has also suggested that he is and remains unbeatable in an election against any other live candidate.

“I think it would be difficult if George Washington came back from the dead and chose Abraham Lincoln as vice president, I think it would have been very difficult for them to beat me,” Trump said.

Correction: Trump’s press secretary handed reporters copies of a hardcover document titled “1,000 Achievements of President Donald J. Trump: Highlights of the First Term,” according to the article. An earlier version misidentified the parties involved.

