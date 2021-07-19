Erdogan arrives in northern Cyprus for controversial visit





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his support for a two-state solution on divided Cyprus as he arrived in the Turkish Cypriot north of the island for a controversial visit. On Monday, he will address the Turkish Cypriot parliament. The UN-recognized Greek Cypriot government in the south, and much of the international community, support a federal future for Cyprus, which has been divided since a 1974 Turkish invasion sparked by a Greek-backed coup. Only Ankara recognizes the northern administration, which favors a two-state solution. Speaking ahead of his visit to mark the 1974 invasion, Erdogan said the solution in Cyprus can only be achieved on the basis of the facts on the island. If there is to be a new negotiation process in the future, this can only be achieved between two sovereign and equal states. His visit to the island and the comments that preceded it angered the Greek Cypriots. But tensions are expected to escalate, especially during Mr Erdogans’ expected visit to the abandoned resort town of Varosha, parts of which were made accessible to the public by the Turkish military last year. A child swims behind a Turkish army sign in the fenced Varosha area in Famagusta, northern Cyprus. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to visit the abandoned resort town of Varosha. (IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU / AFP) Once favored by celebrities, Varosha had been a ghost town since 1974, when its Greek Cypriot inhabitants fled as Turkish troops advanced. Mr Erdogan is expected to open more parts of the area. He said Turkish Cypriots have been fighting for equality and justice on the island for more than half a century. For this cause, we have paid countless prices and overcome countless obstacles together. The Turkish Cypriot people enjoy sovereign equality and equal international status in the island, where they are an equal partner. Mr Erdogans was reprimanded for his visit to Varosha last November, with the EU describing it as an unprecedented provocation “. Official UN-backed talks between the Cypriot parties collapsed in 2017, while an April summit in Geneva failed to negotiate a deal to start a new round of negotiations. The Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot parties refused to reverse their respective positions on the future of the island. Since the talks collapsed in 2017, the Turkish Cypriot north has hardened its stance and argued that it is the only one supporting a realistic solution. Its leader Ersin Tatar presented his vision to two states in Geneva. The Turkish Cypriot side has thus once again shown the whole world who is in favor of a solution and who benefits from the impasse, said Erdogan. Update: July 19, 2021, 3:42 p.m.

