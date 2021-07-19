Silence on the Uyghurs | Indian express





HomeOpinionsColumnsThe Silence On Uyghurs Realpolitik On Uyghurs By Islamic Countries, Deliberate Denial Of China’s Abuse Of Community, Sends Scary Message Uyghur Woman Uses Electric Scooter To Pick Up School Children As They Pass By A Photo showing Chinese President Xi Jinping joining hands with a group of former Uyghurs at Unity New Village in Hotan, western China’s Xinjiang region. (Photo / AP File)

Writes Vivek Mishra and Mark S Cogan

In a recent interview with Axios, an American news organization, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan deflected the questions and refused to acknowledge the widespread repression and human rights violations of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region, in western China. Human rights groups have long accused Chinese authorities of detaining, torturing and forcibly sterilizing more than one million Uyghurs held in camps in the region. What should be an outrage for traditional Muslim societies like Pakistan is evidence that China has targeted mosques in the region, detaining as many as 630 imams and other Muslim religious figures since 2014.

Khan’s hijackings and his support for China, noting that all conversations with Beijing leaders take place behind closed doors, raise broader questions about the nature of Sino-Pakistani relations and reaffirm deliberate denial within the Muslim world Chinese abuses towards a large part of its population. . A multitude of Muslim countries, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Pakistan, have resisted condemnation of China for its treatment of Uyghurs and have accommodated China on a number of issues, including the deportation.

The disputed Pakistani territory of Gilgit-Baltistan, which borders the Xinjiang region, is a vital part of the $ 62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). While the territory is of mutual importance to Islamabad and Beijing, Pakistan has found itself responding to Chinese political and diplomatic needs, which include repression of Uyghurs in the region. Recently, Pakistan has used counterterrorism measures against Uyghur militants affiliated with South Asian jihadist groups and has started searching for Uyghurs for deportation. Critics say economic dependence on the CPEC, an essential part of the China Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has created an environment in which Pakistan is beholden to Beijing’s interests.

While Uyghurs fleeing Xinjiang are expected to find refuge in West Asia, the heart of the Muslim world, the extent of Chinese influence in the region and across the world has made it a myth. Recently, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Farhan Al Saud pledged to be China’s eternal friend after meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. Beijing’s ties to Saudi Arabia have only grown stronger since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman publicly supported China’s right to pursue counterterrorism and de-extremism tactics in February 2019, comments that were made directly to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. China’s growing role in the Middle East could have something to do with it. Besides the fact that China is Saudi Arabia’s biggest trading partner and infrastructure developer, Saudi Arabia has a lot to gain from this partnership. Saudi Arabia wants to develop oil facilities in China and use Beijing as a veneer of legitimacy amid growing authoritarianism in Riyadh. The importance of this developing partnership makes the deportation of Uyghurs a modest request.

The Turkish government has granted asylum to Uyghurs since 1952. More than 35,000 Uyghur Muslims live in the country. While then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan called China’s treatment of the genocide of ethnic minorities in 2009, Turkey has today adopted a milder tone, largely withdrawing its criticism of China’s policies. Xinjiang and cracking down on Uyghur activists in his country.

It is worth noting the realpolitik constraints that these countries depend on China have engendered, driven by copious amounts of Chinese aid, cheap credit, and other institutional arrangements. The consequences now, for some of having challenged Beijing on internal problems, would be significant retaliation from China. Take the case of Indonesia, when it summoned Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian in 2018 to explain the abuses committed in Xinjiang. Indonesia then feared withdrawal of Chinese investment or retaliatory support for separatists in the Indonesian region of Papua, which has experienced an independence insurgency since the 1960s. China has increasingly made it clear that criticism of its treatment of Uyghurs would not go unnoticed. Often wolf warrior diplomats openly threaten such unwanted criticism. For example, China openly threatened two Turkish politicians who expressed their concerns. Even the Taliban recently reassured Beijing that they would not be hosting Uyghur militants, citing their friendship with China.

An estimated 1.5 million Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang have been held in camps where they are subjected to political indoctrination and pressured by Chinese authorities to renounce Islam. China has taken steps to control the birth rates of Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other minorities in an attempt to reduce its Muslim population. Those who escaped from the region have provided grotesque details of the methods used by China, including forced abortions and torture. China retaliated with aggressive diplomacy and state-made propaganda. In one such case, Chinese state media published videos of Uyghurs praising the Communist Party and showing some denouncing the label of genocide.

While the United States has sounded the alarm bells over Chinese atrocities in Xinjiang and beyond its borders, the Muslim world has remained largely silent. In June 2020, the Trump administration passed the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act, a federal law that has drawn considerable international attention to human rights violations. More recently, the US Senate passed a law banning the importation of products from the Xinjiang region. When Western countries first challenged China’s human rights abuses in 2019, 37 countries came to China’s defense, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as Qatar, the Emirates. Arab Emirates and Syria. China’s growing and active influence at the United Nations is an important part of their silence, in addition to the benefits that billions of dollars of Chinese investment in the BRI bring across West Asia.

The consequences of silence on the part of Muslim countries have not yet been fully manifested. As they become more economically tied to Beijing, reactions akin to moral outrage are stifled by governments. If Erdogans Turkey has tempered his criticism of China, despite hosting a large Uyghur population, his traditional voice of solidarity will soon disappear. Saudi Arabia has signed more than $ 70 billion in new deals with China and remains very influential over the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), whose members have yet to criticize China despite evidence overwhelming. As Muslim countries shift their allegiances to Beijing, Uyghur Muslims have a legitimate fear that the religious ties that once held their societies together are fading and that they become targets no matter where they flee.

Mishra is a research fellow at the Indian Council of World Affairs in New Delhi, India. Cogan is Associate Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at Kansai Gaidai University, based in Osaka, Japan.

