Report: prosecutors obtained damning information implicating Trump in his company’s crimes





After decades of avoiding all the consequences of a life of corruption that includes everything from inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol, to the attempted extortion of Ukraine, to the alleged injunction to his lawyer to violating campaign finance laws, lying to the public about COVID-19, hundreds of supposedly stiff entrepreneurs, will Donald Trump really be held responsible for running an accused business, among others , conspiracy, robbery and multiple counts of tax evasion and falsification of records? For one thing, he never did, so why would anyone expect that to happen now? On the other hand, thanks to the work of Manhattan prosecutors and helpful witnesses, he seems closer than ever to a situation in which he spends many years in prison!

Weeks after the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg were hit with a slew of criminal charges, for which the latter faces more than a decade in prison and for which they both pleaded not guilty, The Daily Beast reports that Weisselbergs ex-Daughter-in-Law, who has so far been extremely helpful in Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office, has provided the Manhattan DA’s office with explosive information regarding Donald’s involvement Trump in the crimes his company and longtime employee have been accused of committing.

According to reporter Jose Pagliery, during a Zoom call with investigators on June 25, Jennifer Weisselberg, who was previously married to Allens’ son Barry Weisselberg, told investigators she was in Trump’s office in the Trump Tower in a meeting in January 2012 where the real estate agency Developer discussed compensation with Allen and Barry, explaining that while the latter wouldn’t get a raise, the tuition fee of her children in private schools, which fetched over $ 50,000 per year per child, would be paid. According to Jennifer Weisselberg, Trump turned to her and said: Don’t worry, I got it all. While this may sound like an example of the ex-president being an unusually generous guy, prosecutors have claimed that Allen Weisselberg has received a number of benefits over the years like a free apartment, cars and, yes, amenities. tuition at a private school for the express purpose of avoiding Paying taxes. Which he did, according to the indictment against him, to the tune of $ 900,000.

According to two sources, among the attorneys on the appeal were Carey Dunne, general counsel for Manhattan DAs; Mark F. Pomerantz, a white collar crime specialist hired for this investigation; and Gary Fishman, an assistant attorney general tasked with working on this joint investigation. If true, Jennifer Weisselbergs’ claims would tie Trump directly to what a New York indictment described as a corporate ploy to pay executives in a deal that wasn’t on the books.

The scheme allowed the Trump Organization to evade the payment of payroll taxes which [it] was required to pay, an indictment for the claims of the Trump Organization. On the flip side, he also alleges that executives have avoided having to pay income taxes on a huge chunk of their salary. The indictment, filed next week on June 30, does not charge Trump as an individual, but it describes how he signed checks that paid the Weisselberg children to attend an expensive private school in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. While longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg could be crucial in a criminal case against Trump, his former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg has so far been more helpful. Prosecutors have previously used documents in Jennifer Weisselberg’s divorce case to explore how Trump paid more than $ 50,000 a year, as of 2012, for children to attend Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/07/jennifer-weisselberg-donald-trump-prosecutors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos