US and allies unite against China’s cyberattacks

Ian Bremmer’s quick shot:

Hello everyone. Ian Bremmer here, back in Nantucket for a few days, and a quick take to start the week. Well, I thought I would talk about the finger that’s going on in China for these cyber attacks. When we’ve been talking about cyber attacks recently, we’re mostly talking about Russia. It was ransomware, it was espionage, it was disinformation, and American election intervention and all that stuff. But no, this week it’s all about China, and in particular the White House made this unusually strong statement, citing concerns about China’s behavior, what it calls irresponsible and destabilizing in cyberspace, by speaking specifically of a hack against the Microsoft Exchange server that we discovered in March. It’s a big deal.

Second, and related to that, there has been a massive response, a coordinated response, on the part of NATO, as well as all of the G7 members. You remember the G7 meeting we had a month ago in the UK, and the surprise was that the declaration was much more about China, much more coordinated about China, than people are. would have imagined. It was the 3 hour meeting where they shut down the internet so they could all talk internally. There is a growing backlash against what is seen as more assertive Chinese behavior towards the West. We saw Xi Jinping’s big speech at the 100th Plenum of the Communist Party. Based on this, the Chinese government has made harsher statements about Taiwan, it has taken big steps against Chinese tech companies, against their IPO in the West, in the United States, which makes them more transparent and interoperable. . and engage globally. And now you see the United States and our allies around the world, in turn, taking more responsibility for coordination vis-à-vis China.

In the medium term, one of the biggest questions will be to what extent countries like Germany, France and the United Kingdom would partner with the United States which considers their top national security priority to be. China, as a threat from a competitive, assertive and increasingly powerful China. And what we’ve seen over the past 3 months has been a surprising consolidation of this position. It doesn’t mean that it will continue on this trajectory forever, it doesn’t mean that the Americans will be able to continue to implement it, but at least for now what we are seeing is a government. Chinese that looks away from globalization is focusing more on the national supply chain, on national consumption, on national champions and on a Chinese development model, and we see in the United States, in Europe , Canada, Australia, Japan, even South Korea, all say we really don’t. t like this direction. We need to work more closely together.

Here’s the big step back on it all, and it is, despite all these headlines, the level of interdependence and interoperability between the West and China continues to be incredibly deep. And you wouldn’t necessarily know it from listening to the headlines. Deeply in terms of trade, in terms of tourism, in terms of accessing everyone’s markets, accessing everyone’s financial systems, and frankly, most of the major US economic players in the West over the past 5 years. , Next 10 years, they expect to have not only the current level of engagement in China, but even more exposure to the Chinese market. China is the number one trading partner in almost the entire world in 2021. The United States is not about to supplant that. In fact, this trajectory is moving more in that direction.

So on one side you have the reality of globalization and interdependence which, whatever the policy, will continue to get stickier and more engaged. On the other hand, you have the policy of almost every major economy in the world opposing exactly that. It’s the biggest divide in the world today, geopolitically, and it’s a divide that we’re going to spend a tremendous amount of time trying to understand as these headlines continue to drive this kind of conflict.

Anyway, that’s all for me today. Hope everyone has a good week. See you soon.