PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ Has Generated Over 30.80 Crore In Revenue Since 2014, Says The Center

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to Mann Ki Baat | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat” has generated over Rs 30.80 crore since its launch in 2014, with the highest of over Rs 10.64 crore earned in 2017 -18, Rajya Sabha was briefed on Monday.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program is broadcast at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of each month on various channels of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

“Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program so far on his All India Radio and Doordarshan network as well as on the social media platform,” said the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, to Rajya Sabha in a written response to a question. .

The program is also broadcast by around 91 private satellite TV channels on cable and DTH platforms across the country, he said.

According to data shared by the ministry in its response, the program generated revenue of Rs 1.16 crore in 2014-15, Rs 2.81 crore in 2015-16, over Rs 5.14 crore in 2016 -17 and over Rs 10.64 crore in 2017-18.

It generated income of Rs 7.47 crore in 2018-19, Rs 2.56 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 1.02 crore in 2020-21.

“As India’s most popular radio and television program, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has a substantial audience,” the minister said.

According to audience data measured by the broadcasters’ Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the program’s cumulative audience reach was estimated to be around six crore to 14.35 crore between 2018 and 2020, has t -he adds.

“The main objective of the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program is to reach the masses across the country through radio,” said the minister.

The program also offers every citizen the possibility to connect, suggest and be part of participatory governance through the radio speech of the Prime Minister, he added.

The minister said that Prasar Bharati produces “Mann ki Baat” by exploiting existing internal resources without additional expenditure.

“Internal staff are leveraged for production and existing translators are hired on the basis of language versions assignments,” he noted.

