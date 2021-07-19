Fact Check-ClaimsTrump to be reinstated on August 13 following conspiracy theories debunked





Users mistakenly claim that former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated on August 13, 2021. This claim stems from a conspiracy theory and is not based on facts.

Examples can be seen here and here.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a pro-Trump businessman who spread misinformation that the 2020 election was a fraud, has claimed Trump will be back by August 13, 2021 here.

Maggie Haberman, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, said in a tweet here on June 1, 2021: Trump has told a number of people he is in contact with that he expects him to be reinstated by August (no, that’s not how it works but just to share information).

Claims that Trump will be reinstated appear to be tied to the widely debunked QAnon conspiracy theory. Some QAnon supporters, who marry former President Trump secretly fighting a cabal of child sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites and Deep State allies (here), claimed that Biden did was not really president and that the military was secretly in power until Trump returned to power.

Supporters have unsuccessfully claimed multiple dates when Trump would return to power, such as inauguration day (January 20) and March 4.

Reuters verified both of these claims here and here.

Some have claimed that January 20 will be Great Awakening or Storm Day when Trump exposes the alleged cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile elite cannibals and declares martial law, meaning he will remain in power, and result in mass arrests and executions of Top Democrats or other supposed members of the cabal (here, here, here).

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed support for QAnon, recently rejected the claim that Trump will be back in the White House in August (here).

As stated by Article 2, Section 1 of the US Constitution, the person with the most votes in the Electoral College will be the President (here). The National Archives Electoral College timeline of events shows that the President-elect became President of the United States at noon on January 20, 2021 after taking the oath of office (here).

Biden received the most Electoral College votes, with 306 against Donald Trumps 232, a result which was later certified by the US Congress (here). It was inaugurated on January 20, 2021.

To become President of the United States, an individual must go through the constitutionally protected democratic process (here).

VERDICT

False. There is no evidence that former US President Donald Trump will be reinstated on August 13, 2021.

This article was produced by the Reuters fact-checking team. Learn more about our fact-checking work here.

