Indian lobbying against Pakistan within the ignoble FATF: Ch Sarwar – Pakistan





Posted on July 19, 2021 9:29 PM

He said Western media is also denouncing Modis state terrorism today.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the Indian Foreign Minister’s confession regarding lobbying to keep Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is a despicable act and infamous.

Speaking to an AJK party delegation at the Governor’s House here on Monday, he said Pakistan has long maintained India is involved in negative diplomacy on the platform of the global financial watchdog , adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has skillfully handled negative propaganda.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, as a true ambassador of Kashmir, has denounced Narendra Modi’s terrorism to the world and he will continue to do so,” he said.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that political parties that have come to power several times in Azad Kashmir have not even provided basic services like health and education to the population.

He said that the opposition parties’ plan to deceive the public in the Azad Kashmir elections would fail and the PTI would win the elections in Azad Kashmir and form the government there.

Sarwar said that the people of Azad Kashmir are now with the PTI and that he will not only emerge victorious in the elections of Azad Kashmir, but that the next president and prime minister of Azad Kashmir will be from the PTI.

He said the opposition should reconsider its policies instead of criticizing the government, adding that the people rejected the opposition, which is why they expressed their anger at the government.

“The day is not far off when the inhabitants of Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will be freed from Indian occupation,” he added.

Sarwar said opposition parties are making false allegations of rigging in Azad Kashmir’s election even before July 25, adding that opposition parties may see a clear defeat in Azad Kashmir’s election.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in all forums, including the United Nations, in his meetings with Trump and the OIC and exposed Modi’s extremist Hindutva philosophy.

He said the Western media was also exposing Modi’s state terrorism today, adding that it had become possible thanks to the aggressive diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the people gave the PTI a mandate until 2023 and the PTI government would complete its constitutional mandate and general elections would be held in 2023.

