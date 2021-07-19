Trump calls Mitch McConnell “Knucklehead” for failing to eliminate filibuster





If Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had been more of a political power, filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump.

Once Trump’s greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his role in the Capitol Riot, a deadly sin in Trump’s eyes. The former president has since launched continued attacks on the GOP leader for being a weak, unintelligent politician and an obstacle to the Republican Party.

“He’s a stupid person,” Trump said in an interview with Vanity Fair published Monday. “I don’t think he’s smart enough.

One of Trump’s criticisms of McConnell is that he failed to eliminate filibuster when Republicans were in the majority. In 2018, Trump begged GOP members of Congress to change the filibuster rules before Democrats took power in the Senate, giving Senator Chuck Schumer the opportunity to gut the process of blocking legislation backed by the Senate. a majority party.

“I tried to convince Mitch McConnell to get rid of the filibuster, end it so that we get it all, and he was a jerk and he didn’t,” Trump told Vanity Fair .

Newsweek has contacted Senator Mitch McConnell for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Former President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “knucklehead” for failing to remove filibuster when Republicans were in power. This combination of images created on February 16 shows Trump in Washington, DC on October 27, 2020, and McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 5, 2020. Saul Loeb, Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

McConnell rejected Trump’s request, saying filibuster was not a “problem.” He saw filibuster as a way to help generate a bipartisan solution to the legislation and estimated that about two-thirds of the Republican caucus would oppose ending it.

Removing the filibuster would allow the majority party to pass a law without the support of the minority party. While tempting because it would help secure a president’s agenda forward, McConnell noted in 2018 that Republicans would not always have a majority, so eviscerating the obstruction could give Democrats a way to push their way forward. program also.

Fast forward three years and that’s an argument McConnell is using to dissuade Democrats from gutting the measure.

“As soon as Republicans get back on the saddle, we won’t just wipe out all the Liberal changes that are hurting the country,” McConnell said in a Senate speech in March. “We would strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies without any input from the other side.”

With the filibuster in place, Democrats need 10 Republicans on board with a bill to get it through the Senate due to their very slim majority. While some lawmakers have pushed for the elimination of filibuster in the interest of pushing through Biden’s agenda, this is unlikely to happen because of Manchin.

Manchin has stood firm in his opposition to gutting filibustering, and the moderate Democrat has at times been a thorn in the side of the Democratic Party. The caucus cannot afford to lose a single vote in the Senate, and the moderate Democrat has forced his party members to come to the negotiating table on several occasions.

A key vote for the Democratic agenda, Trump criticized McConnell for not convincing Manchin to join the Republican Party, according to Vanity Fair. The former president previously praised Manchin for his opposition to filibuster reform and is the only Democrat in the state representing West Virginia in Congress.

While his moderate personality and penchant for bipartisanship kept him in office for 10 years, it’s unclear how his final term will bode well for voters. Some Democrats see him as a force opposed to party values, and some Republicans want a member of their own ruling party, as Manchin often ends up voting with Democrats despite his willingness to compromise.

In addition to calling McConnell “stupid” and “crazy,” Trump contemptuously compared him to Meade Esposito, a Democratic Party leader who commanded respect.

“It’s like a baby compared to an adult football player with a brain on top of everything else,” Trump told Vanity Fair.

