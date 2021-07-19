Friends of Khashoggis, a family targeted by Saudi Arabia and UAE using Israeli spyware, reveal data breach – Middle East Monitor

Saudi authorities have targeted the phones of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s relatives before and after his assassination, a new investigation into the data leak of some 50,000 phone numbers selected for hacking using the notorious Israeli spyware developed has revealed. by the NSO group.

Details of the attack on Khashoggi’s inner circle were uncovered following a groundbreaking investigation by the Pegasus Project, a collaboration of more than 80 journalists from 17 media organizations in ten countries. The group’s work was coordinated by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based nonprofit media organization, and Amnesty International.







The latest findings from Project Pegasus are based on the data leak of 50,000 phone numbers allegedly targeted by ten of the world’s most authoritarian regimes, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Among the targets were some of the world’s largest media companies, including the Financial Times, the wall street journal, CNN, the New York Times, Al Jazeera, France 24, Radio Europe Libre, Mediapart, El Pas, Associated press, The world, Bloomberg, France Media Agency, the Economist, Reuters and Voice of America. More details on the people targeted are expected to emerge in the coming days.

The investigative group’s forensic analysis of the phones uncovered new evidence that the Israeli company’s spyware was used to attempt to monitor people close to Khashoggi before and after his death. A person was reportedly hacked just four days after Khashoggi’s murder.

Saudi Arabia and its close ally, the United Arab Emirates, are believed to have been aiming to take advantage of NSO spy technology after Khashoggi’s death to monitor his associates and the investigation into the Turkish murder. Their ambitious hack operation also involved infecting Istanbul’s chief prosecutor’s phone using Israeli technology for potential surveillance.

Once hacked by NSO’s spyware, Pegasus, the targeted phone can be turned into a surveillance device that can activate microphones and cameras without the user’s knowledge as well as read all their messages, harvest their logbook. ‘addresses, monitor their movements and listen to calls. .

The phone belonging to Khashoggi’s wife Hanan Elatr was on the list of the 50,000 leaked numbers selected for possible surveillance by NSO customers. Inclusion in the list, however, does not necessarily mean that a successful hacking operation has been carried out against the owner of the phone.

Elatr has previously spoken of being the victim of a phone hack. “Jamal warned me that this could happen,” Elatr reportedly said. “It makes me believe that they know everything that happened to Jamal through me.” She added that she was concerned that her conversations with other dissidents might have been monitored through her phone. “I kept my phone on the tea table [in their Virginia home] while Jamal was talking to a Saudi twice a week. “

Analysis by the Pegasus Project indicates that Elatr’s phone was targeted by the United Arab Emirates, a key Saudi ally.

His fiancee, Hatice Cengiz’s iPhone was penetrated by spyware days after the murder, forensics showed.

In the aftermath of Khashoggi’s murder, Saudi and his ally reportedly used NSO’s spyware to monitor the campaign for justice led by friends and associates of the journalist. The phone of a close friend, Wadah Khanfar, the former general manager of the Al Jazeera television network, was hacked, as was Abdullah Khashoggi, the journalist’s son; Azzam Tamimi, a Palestinian-British activist and friend, and Madawi Al-Rasheed, a London-based scholar who co-created an opposition Saudi expat party following his assassination. The names of several others were also among the leaked phone numbers.

Turkish officials who were on the list along with the country’s chief prosecutor include Yasin Aktay, a friend of Khashoggi’s, and one of the Turkish President’s main aides, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The investigative team did not perform a forensic check on their phones to confirm whether they had been infected with Israeli spyware. Nonetheless, Aktay previously said his phone was hacked after Khashoggi’s murder because the Saudis were trying to create a “map” of the journalist’s connections.