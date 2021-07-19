The many stories of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Olympics turn stories that transcend time. They anoint sport legends in winning athletes who dominate their sport and losing competitors who face defeat but never give up their courage or courage. Sports games tell stories about the aspirations of a host nation, which can range from recovery and renewal and elevated international status to the celebration of unique cultural traditions. The Olympics take the temperature of the geopolitical moment. Their diagnosis fills us with hope when they reaffirm our ability to transcend national divisions, or dread when the games are sidetracked by international discord.

Like its predecessors, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are a storytelling incubator. But these Olympic Games are unlike any other. One year behind in 2021, and yet sporting a 2020 brand, it’s not only that the Narrative Incubator has run longer, but the storylines are more poignant. As the first Olympic Games held during a pandemic, Tokyo 2020 will provide an account of the correspondence between science and the virus (and provide a record of the vast resource inequalities between nations in their access to COVID-19 vaccines). He will take stock of the rift between President Joe Bidens of the United States and President Xi Jinpings China. Held just six months before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Tokyo 2020 will provide ammunition to the emerging focal point of the US-China strategic rivalry: the competence of democracy against authoritarianism. But the story Japan wants to tell the world has also changed dramatically since it won the 2020 bid in 2013 in the real games. Of course, the recovery continues to be in the headlines, but from what? While Japan has a strong case to make for its national reconstruction effort from the triple disaster (the 2011 earthquake, the tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear accident), such assurance is yet to be found. possible at the heart of the world’s battle against COVID-19.

As we quickly approach the opening ceremony on July 23, Tokyo is once again in a state of emergency to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and a lot is at stake for the Japanese government and organizers of the events. Olympic Games to ensure that the games take place safely. for athletes, staff and residents of the host city. However, many pundits are still concerned that not enough is being done to prevent the games from turning into a super broadcast event, especially as Japan sees a increase in cases again this month and a rise of the delta variant at the national level. On the one hand, the roll-out of vaccination in Japan has been slow due to the limited supply of vaccines, a shortage of doctors and nurses and its own bureaucratic process; currently 22% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated and 34% received at least one injection. While the vaccines have eased restrictions and a sense of a return to normalcy for places like the United States, Japan will not be in time for the Olympics. It will be a few more weeks before the majority of the population is fully vaccinated, leaving the Japanese population susceptible during the games. As a result, organizers will need to rely heavily on other science-based disease mitigation efforts, which will ensure that Tokyo 2020 is unlike any other Olympic Games in history.

Although foreign spectators were banned from attending the games weeks ago, it was announced last week that almost all domestic spectators will also be banned. 96% of competitions will be closed to fans, those who allow spectators to do so with limited capacity. Meanwhile, for the athletes, there has been strict measures in place to watch for signs of illness, such as daily testing, and mask requirements in the Olympic Village, even if they are vaccinated. Contingencies such as fever clinic with isolation rooms where PCR tests can be administered and an isolation hotel outside the village have been set up. It is not yet clear whether these and other precautions will be enough to stop the spread during gaming, but recurring reports of infections among staff and competitors are not encouraging.

The Olympics are a high season for diplomacy. Still, there is a rhyme and rhythm peculiar to the Tokyo games. One of the main efforts of Japanese diplomacy over the past year has been to secure a vote of confidence from world leaders on Japan’s ability to overcome the COVID-19 challenge and hold the Olympics safely. This was the feeling conveyed by the Statement by the G-20 leaders of November 2020Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugas in-person visit to the White House in April the premiere of a foreign leader in the Biden administration and the G-7 statement last month. But there will be no sustained diplomatic activity during these games. The participation of foreign leaders will be rare and the chances that the Olympics could spark a diplomatic breakthrough are low. South Korean and Japanese diplomats argued possibility to host a meeting of leaders whether South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended the games; at the end, Moon decided not to attend. Neither Biden nor Xi will travel to Tokyo, and yet the geopolitical divide between the two superpowers will frame the games not only because of the increased emphasis on the competence of democracies as an asset in strategic competition, but also because the shadow of a potential Beijing 2022 boycott on human rights violations looms large.

Each Olympiad tells a story about the path traveled by its host countries and its dreams for the future. The original aspiration of Tokyo 2020 was to show the resilience and recovery of Japan after the triple disaster brought on by nature’s wrath and bureaucratic incompetence. Then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saw the Olympics as the crowning achievement of his tenure, meant to tell the world that Japan was back. But Abe quit abruptly last summer due to illness, and his right-hand man Yoshihide Suga was anointed as his successor. Today, the intended message is that the world has not been brought to its knees by COVID-19. But the bet that a safe Olympics is possible has not been lost on the Japanese public who remain deeply skeptical of the wisdom of moving forward, with two-thirds of respondents to an Asahi TV poll at the end of June expressing disbelief that the government can provide safe and secure gaming. And the political issues are very different. The Olympics are no longer a crowning event but rather a litmus test for Sugas’ ability to stay at the helm of the country when he faces voters later this fall. The odds are difficult given the significant drop in public support for his administration (public approval is 31%, down three percentage points from June). The question then remains: will Tokyo 2020 turn the narrative of the renewal to which Japan aspires, given the busy health, diplomatic and domestic political environment?