House Democrat introduces bill to prevent Trump from becoming president

A House Democrat on Monday introduced a bill to prevent non-members of the House from becoming Speaker of the House in response to speculation that former President Donald Trump could launch a bid for the Speakers’ Hammer if Republicans win the chamber in 2022.

UNITED STATES – MARCH 01: From left to right, Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Reps Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., And … [+] Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Hosts a press conference on Capitol Hill to introduce the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act that would tax wealthy households on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images )

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Highlights

Representative Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) Introduced the MEMBERSHIP Act which means Mandating that being an elected member is an essential requirement for the presidency which, as the name suggests, requires membership in the House as prerequisite for becoming president.

Boyle specifically cited speculation about Trump as the motivation for the bill, calling it a wake-up call that the current requirements should be changed in the name of protecting our nation and our democracy.

Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution gives the House the power to choose its president and other officers without any specific requirements, although every president in the history of the United States has also been a member of the House.

Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy claims Trump supports his inevitable presidential bid and Team Trump denies their man wants the job, but that hasn’t stopped Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla .) to promise to appoint the ex-president anyway.

Forbes has contacted a Trump spokesperson for comment.

Crucial quote

This law would set out that mandate in very clear and straightforward language, and it would serve as a check against those who seek to undermine and derogate from the authority and responsibilities of the president’s office, Boyle said.

Surprising fact

Although there were no speakers who were not members of the House, several non-members obtained votes in the election of speakers. Most recently, former Rep. Anthony Brindisi, a Democrat from New York, voted for President Joe Biden in 2019 because of his opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

What to watch out for

Trump publicly flirted with another White House offer. Asked last week by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo if hell will be in 2024, Trump said: I absolutely know my answer, and I was going to do very well and people will be very happy.

