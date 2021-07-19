An economic and industrial boost on the government’s agenda: Dawood – Business





Posted on July 19, 2021 9:25 PM

He said Uzbekistan had acquired 25 acres of land which would increase trade

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister’s trade and investment adviser Abdul Razak Dawood said economic and industrial strengthening is the government’s top priority and all problems in the industrial sector will be resolved at the amicable.

He said Pakistan was moving from trade to manufacturing, which was the key to economic stability.

Speaking to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday, he said the prime minister would have meetings with chamber presidents to set the export target for next year. He said Pakistan’s trade with Uzbekistan and Central Asian states is very low and added that these countries want access to the sea and Pakistan is the most suitable country for them.

He said Uzbekistan had acquired 25 acres of land which would increase trade between the two countries.

He said the government will sign a transit trade agreement with Uzbekistan. He said two flights between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would be launched soon.

He said Pakistan should focus on improving regional trade which remains very weak and needs to be exploited. He gave the example of the European Union where regional trade was 90 percent.

Abdul Razak Dawood shared details of the agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU), reached during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Uzbekistan, saying it was a successful visit.

He said 71 agreements have been signed between the two countries. Dawood invited businessmen to participate in the soon to be one-country exhibition in Tashkent.

“The Ministry of Commerce is actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders to understand the issues related to trade and investment in the current difficult situation,” he added.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said: “The Ministry of Commerce deserves special appreciation for Pakistan’s outstanding export performance, as the export figure for 2020-2021 has passed the $ 25 billion mark. .

Former LCCI president Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman suggested forming a committee with the prime minister, finance minister, trade advisor and exporters as members.

Razak Dawood assured the LCCI to resolve the 203 (B) and invoice issues shortly. “I will speak to the Minister of Finance in this regard,” he promised.

Members of the executive committee Shahid Nazir, Shahzad Butt, Fiaz Haider, Zeshan Sohail Malik, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Uzma Shahid, Imran Bashir, Abdul Wadood Alvi and Malik Riaz Iqbal were also present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Business/611389-Economic-and-industrial-boost-on-govt-agenda-Dawood The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos