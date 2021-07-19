Trump called McConnell a “stupid person” and a “Knucklehead”: book





Trump called McConnell a “stupid person” and a “knucklehead” in a new interview. The former president insulted McConnell for his refusal to kill the filibuster. The interview is in an upcoming book by two Washington Post reporters. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump tore Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell apart for supporting filibuster during his presidency, according to an interview in an upcoming book published by Vanity Fair on Monday.

“He’s a stupid person,” Trump said of the Kentucky Republican, according to the book. “I don’t think he’s smart enough.

“I tried to get Mitch McConnell to get rid of the filibuster, to end it, so that we get it all, and he was a jerk and he didn’t,” Trump added.

The fight dates back to 2017, when Trump took office and Republicans controlled both houses of Congress, with a 52-seat majority in the Senate. Trump wanted to push his priorities through and urged the elimination of filibuster. The rule is generally used by the minority party to delay or block majority bills.

McConnell killed the filibuster in April 2017 to advance Trump’s Supreme Court candidate Neil Gorsuch after Democrats voiced opposition to his confirmation, citing what’s known as the “nuclear option” , which ends the debate via a simple majority.

But whenever Trump’s policy proposals, such as funding a southern border “wall”, blocked Congress, the president called on McConnell to go “nuclear.” McConnell refused. Trump gave up when Democrats finally won the House in the 2018 midterm election, ending the GOP legislative majority.

In the book, Trump said he wished McConnell had acted more like Meade Esposito, a Democratic leader in Brooklyn from the 1960s to the 1980s known for his loyalty.

“Mitch McConnell compared to Meade Esposito is like a baby compared to an adult football player with a brain on top of everything else,” Trump reportedly said.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Trump spoke with Washington Post reporters Carol D. Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book, “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” which comes out Tuesday. The interview lasted two and a half hours.

Trump said their conversation was a “great honor.”

“I actually enjoyed it,” Trump said, according to the book. “For some reason I enjoyed it.”

