Here’s why China is afraid of an obscure international tribunal

Vietnamese nationals protest against China's land claims in southern China's Spratly Islands Wed July 12, 2016 in Manila. The Permanent Court of Arbitration was due to make a ruling that day between the Philippines and China.

Getty Images



It’s not often that the Permanent Court of Arbitration trends on Twitter. But on July 12, 2016, the obscure court in The Hague rocked the world by overturning China’s claim to the Nine Dash Line, an area encompassing most of the South China Sea. Over the next five years, China did not fully comply with the ruling. However, the decision caused China to change its behavior and encouraged other states, including the United States, to challenge China under international law.

The Philippines has won a landmark case against China in the Permanent Court of Arbitration over China’s violations of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). For years, China has encroached on the sovereignty of its neighbors in areas of the South China Sea that legally belong to its neighbors under UNCLOS. In 2012, China blocked access to the Scarborough Shoal, a traditional Filipino fishing spot. In doing so, China endangered the lives of Filipino personnel by maneuvering aggressively, in violation of international law. Around the same time, China began building man-made islands on three parts of the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea: Mischief Reef, Subi Reef, and Fiery Cross Reef. China dredged to build the islands, causing massive environmental damage. They built runways, hangars, radomes and other indications that the islands would be used militarily.

Aerial view of a reef in the disputed Spratly Islands on April 21, 2017.

AFP via Getty Images



Unable to militarily challenge China without US support, the Philippines turned to lawyers. The Permanent Court of Arbitration did not have jurisdiction to determine sovereignty over the disputed features of the rocks, reefs, islands, and low-lying waters of the South China Sea. However, his determination of whether China violated UNCLOS by building the islands required him to determine the legal status of each item. This determination would have important implications for the rights of their owners to sovereign territory and natural resources. For example, the Court concluded that the Chinese artificial islands were not legally islands and therefore did not automatically generate an exclusive economic zone or a territorial sea.

When the decision was made, some commentators rejected it. After all, the Permanent Court of Arbitration has no navy to enforce its decisions. However, the decision had a significant impact on China’s actions and the behavior of neighboring states.

China acts out of fear

First, China is afraid of the decision. China nominally refused to participate in the arbitration, declaring it illegal since the Philippines had not attempted enough to negotiate before filing the case. However, in 2014, China released a position paper denouncing arbitration. The document oddly resembled a legal dossier and contained China’s legal arguments. The court considered the document to represent China’s legal position in the arbitration.

Before, during and after the decision was released, China launched a major media campaign denouncing the decision. After the court rendered its ruling on jurisdiction, for example, the Chinese government and affiliated groups published almost daily condemnations of the arbitration in the Chinese and English press. Chinese academics and lawyers have denounced arbitration in high-profile international appearances. After the ruling was released, Chinese government officials denounced it as old paper and a violation of international law. China displayed a billboard in Times Square with a three minute video condemning the decision which took place five times an hour, 24 hours a day, for three weeks after the decision. China may have rejected arbitration, but it could not ignore the potential costs of its legitimacy at home and abroad.

Second, China partially complied with the ruling. China has not abandoned its man-made islands or renounced its territorial claims within the nine-dash line. Its navy, coast guard and maritime militia ships continue to operate in a dangerous manner. However, China has still allowed Filipino fishermen access to Scarborough Shoal since shortly after the ruling, although it continues to harass them. China has also stopped building new islands in the Spratleys. Its last known island-building activity anywhere in the South China Sea was in the Paracels in mid-2017, although it fortified the existing infrastructure.

The world’s response

The decision also had an impact on the behavior of other states. After the decision’s fourth anniversary in 2020, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Beijing’s claims to the South China Sea are completely illegal. He stated the US position that the arbitration award is legally binding. After several years of detente between Philippine President Duterte and Xi Jinping, the Philippines officially recognized the arbitration award at the same time as Secretary Pompeos’ statement, and became more vocal in asserting their rights in the arbitration. . Several of China’s neighbors have used the move to justify their own actions and positions against China. The Philippines and Vietnam cite this decision when protesting against the Chinas for preventing them from fishing. In 2019, Malaysia referred to the decision in a dossier filed with a UN commission, which drew a sharp rebuke from China. Indonesia also referred to the decision in a 2019 submission to the UN and again in a 2020 diplomatic communication to the UN Secretary-General. China quickly denounced the filing and the ruling. Vietnam and Indonesia have reportedly considered suing like the Philippines. Whenever rumors of lawsuits arise, China strongly warns its neighbors against filing claims.

A perpetual debate in American law schools is whether international law is really law. After all, unlike national law, international law does not have a dedicated enforcement mechanism. However, the Philippines-China arbitration has the force of law. China’s compliance with the ruling in the Philippines-China arbitration has not been perfect. But the decision changed the behavior of China, the United States and China’s neighbors. He set the conditions under which any future negotiations will take place. The Philippines-China arbitration is imposed by the behavior of the states of the world. Each time a State invokes the decision in the international arena, it reinforces the importance and the weight of the decisions. And with each denunciation, China reveals its own fear of the decision. The effect and importance of the decision is likely to increase over time as more states affirm and respect it. The Philippines-China arbitration cannot be ignored by China or the world.