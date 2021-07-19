COVID-19: Boris Johnson takes huge bet as England enters unpredictable phase of pandemic | Politics News

“Freedom Day” – the end point, the cautious but irreversible way out of the lockdown.

It was meant to be the time we could put COVID behind us, but that’s anything but.

Instead, we continue the journey into Wave 3, where the government lifts restrictions in the hope that vaccination rates will cap cases and hospitalizations and get us out of the woods without having to back down.

But it is a huge bet and the tension of the stake is more and more clear.

Clubbers will need double jabs to enter





Clubbers will need double jabs to enter



In tone and policy, this government keeps moving the milestones.

At first, officials said the masks were a matter of personal choice, only for the prime minister to say we had to “wear them” in crowded spaces.

We had to go back to the office, until the Prime Minister decided that we should continue working from home.

And on Freedom Day itself, the most significant change to date.

The government announced new COVID rules the same day they were lifted.

From the end of September, you will be asked to have proof of double vaccination to enter a nightclub and other large rooms.

The cautious irreversible road to lockdown looks more chaotic and fragile day by day.

But despite the obstacles on the road, the Prime Minister is clear he wants to stay the course in the hopes of being able to overcome what will no doubt be a difficult few weeks as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

He also desperately pulls on his remaining levers to try to limit the transmission without opening the reverse gear.

Government ready to "consider" new restrictions





Government ready to “consider” new restrictions



The move to impose double vaccination for nightclubs is a measure that will undoubtedly be hated by many Tory MPs, but that ministers deem necessary to get the three million unvaccinated 18-30 year olds to get vaccinated .

As one government official put it, “We need to increase vaccinations in this age group to bring this virus from pandemic to endemic. “

And as the NHS races to get more people vaccinated, the PM is also ignoring the backlash “pingdemia”.

He insisted on Monday that isolation rules will remain in place – ban exemptions for essential workers – until August 16 because quarantine is “one of the only shots we have left in our locker to stop the chain reaction of the spread of COVID”.

But even more than the policy changes and cautious tone, the sight of the Prime Minister himself facing a press conference in isolation and on Zoom spoke volumes about the precarious and unpredictable phase of the pandemic we are now entering.

There is nervousness within the government, with one figure pointing out that while we are opening nightclubs in France, President Macron is imposing a double vaccination just to go to a cafe.

When scientists insist on going slow and being cautious in one breath, and the Prime Minister opens the doors to crowded nightclubs in another, the risks are obvious, if not reckless.

The Netherlands provides a warning how quickly COVID infections can spread after the lockdown ends.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had to reintroduce restrictions after new cases surged 20-fold in less than two weeks, reaching 10,000 a day.

Mr Rutte was forced to apologize to his country for the “bad judgment” he showed in believing that it was possible to lift the restrictions – only for it to turn out to be a bad decision taken too early.

Mr Johnson continues but he knows full well that the final lifting of restrictions on Monday is a huge risk-laden gamble.

Far from being cautious and irreversible, we will know in the coming weeks whether to go back.

The lockdown may be over, but the danger to public health and politics has never been greater.