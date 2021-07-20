Why Putin still covets Ukraine

Writing long, historically focused opinion pieces is more typical of think tanks than heads of state, but Russian President Vladimir Putin is anything but conventional. Last week he published an article of more than 5,000 words which reviews the last millennium to conclude that Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians share a common history, faith and destiny.

According to Mr. Putin, the Western powers have tried for centuries to separate them, but these efforts are doomed to failure. He argues that the anti-Russian project has been rejected by millions of Ukrainians in Crimea, Donbass and elsewhere. The Russian president believes that after centuries of common development and exchange, the Ukrainian economy simply cannot prosper without close integration with Russia. Without his country, Ukraine will flounder, despite the occasional help it receives from its Western payers, writes Mr Putin. Even before the pandemic, Ukraine’s gross domestic product per capita was less than $ 4,000. This is less than in the Republic of Albania, in the Republic of Moldova or in unrecognized Kosovo. (Moscow does not recognize Kosovo’s independence from Serbia.) Today, Mr Putin writes, Ukraine is the poorest country in Europe.

Some observers have dismissed the essay as an empty propaganda ploy to distract Russian public opinion from a burgeoning pandemic. Others saw it as an announcement that Russia will step up support for pro-Moscow forces in the smoldering conflict in eastern Ukraine. Since deception and surprise are fundamental tools of Mr. Putin’s political art, anything is possible, but Western powers would be well advised to take the essay seriously. The Russian president’s policies will always and inevitably reflect his calculations about the opportunities and risks he faces at any given time, but his strategic goals are unmistakable. Mr. Putin’s quest to rebuild Russian power requires the reaffirmation of Moscow’s hegemony over Belarus and Ukraine.

In Belarus, where the Kremlin allowed the ailing government to survive months of pro-democracy protests and Western sanctions, Mr Putin dashed any hope President Lukashenko had of escaping Moscow’s grip. Ukraine is a harder nut to crack. But the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is heading inexorably towards completion, weakening Ukraine’s influence on European policymaking. Internal struggles and disorganization also continue to prevent the European Union from becoming a significant geopolitical actor. Amid all this, Mr Putin has made it known that he will patiently but relentlessly pursue his strategic goals at the expense of Kiev.

The best way to think of Russia these days is as being coerced but not contained. That is, the West has failed miserably to develop a coherent policy to stop the Kremlins’ attacks on its neighbors or its opposition to the EU and the US-based world order. Sanctions do not deter Mr. Putin; the West is desperately at odds over Russian policy, and the resulting inconsistent policies provide Moscow with opportunities from the Middle East to Myanmar to advance its foreign policy agenda and strengthen its trade interests. Under these circumstances, Russia will continue to test the West, and Mr. Putin will look to victories abroad to strengthen his position at home.

Yet the Kremlin operates within limits. Even as the recent surge in oil and gas prices injects more money into Moscow’s coffers, Russia’s failure to develop a vibrant 21st century economy is preventing Mr. Putin from exploiting the tempting opportunities it has. he sees all around. Worse, the Russian president has been unable to replace the Communist Party of the Soviet Union with a political organization strong enough to give it the kind of control in Russia that the Chinese Communist Party offers Xi Jinping. His frustration must be enormous; as a foreign policy strategist, Mr Putin, not without justification, probably feels himself a giant among the dwarves, but Ukraine is still out of his reach. Without it, even its streak of high profile foreign policy victories since 2008 cannot restore Russia to its greatness.

What prevents Russian troops from entering Kiev is neither the Ukrainian army nor the faltering prestige of the West. It is Mr Putin who reluctantly realizes that Russian public opinion would not accept the sacrifices that come with it and that the staggering Russian economy could not bear the costs. Since an Anschluss solution is, for now, outside of him, the Russian president must cajole where he seeks to command. With that in mind, Mr. Putin’s essay suggests that if Ukraine adopts a friendly stance towards Moscow and misaligns itself with the West, Russia will welcome the prodigal house without requiring a formal meeting.

Mr. Putin can reasonably hope that the time is on Russia’s side. Ukraine shows few real signs of overcoming the corruption and stagnation that keeps it weak and poor. The EU continues to procrastinate, the Western world order continues to erode, and Washington’s intensifying rivalry with Beijing both distracts from the United States and weakens its position when it comes to Russian politics. If these trends persist, much in our world will change, and the political balance between pro-Russian and anti-Russian forces in Ukraine could be part of it.