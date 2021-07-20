Kiren Rijiju after Prime Minister Modi was interrupted by Parliament protests during ministers’ presentation: I’m sad





Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said Congress and its allies had disrupted the introduction of new ministers. New Delhi: Union Legal Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday he was sad the opposition did not allow him to be presented to Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first member of the community tribal to hold this position. He was referring to the stormy start of Parliament’s monsoon session on Monday with the opposition, protesting a host of issues including farm laws and rising fuel prices, preventing the PM from presenting Union ministers newly inducted, a customary practice. Mr Rijiju wrote on Twitter: “But I am sad. As the tribal premier to serve as the country’s Minister of Law and Justice, I have not had the opportunity to be introduced to Parliament by the honorable Prime Minister as Congress and allies disrupted the introduction of the Council of Ministers in which SC, ST, OBC & Women had a big place. “ But I am sad. As the first tribe to be Minister of Law and Justice in the country, I did not have the opportunity to be introduced to Parliament by the Honorable Prime Minister as Congress and its allies disrupted the introduction of the Council of Ministers in which SC, ST, OBC & Women has a large place https://t.co/Utd2qNFsW2 Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 19, 2021 The disruption by members of the opposition also drew sharp criticism from Prime Minister Modi, who also accused them of being unable to digest the fact that a large number of new ministers are women, Dalits. , tribals and members of other backward classes. The prime minister said he expected members of the House to show enthusiasm by tapping their desks to greet ministers, most of whom are from backward and rural backgrounds, many of whom are children. of farmers. “However, probably some people did not like that people of this origin had become ministers and that is why they are now behaving in this way,” the prime minister told Lok Sabha. In Rajya Sabha too, members of the opposition, including some from the Well, brandished slogans forcing repeated adjournments. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

