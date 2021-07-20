Erdogan backs two-state solution, unveils new plans to visit northern Cyprus

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Northern Cyprus on Monday, inaugurating a two-day visit to mark the anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 intervention on the island, where he reiterated his support for a solution to two states in the midst of long-running UN reunification talks.

Addressing the parliament of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Erdogan on Monday unveiled what he called good news, announcing that Ankara help builda presidential palace and a new parliament building in the TRNC, which he said construction would begin shortly.

It is the expression of a state, Erdogan said on Monday, referring to the construction of the TRNC presidential palace. By carrying out this project, some will see what kind of North Cypriot state exists.

Erdogan also announced that a large park, or national garden, would be built in the Nicosias Metehandi district, which would include the new parliamentary complex.

The visit comes after the latest attempt to revive UN-led peace talks between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot governmentsblocked this springin Geneva, Cyprus has remained divided along ethnic lines since Turkey launched an intervention in 1974 following a Greek-backed military coup.

Diplomatic attempts to resolve disagreements between the Republic of Cyprus and the TRNC have largely failed since the failed 2017 negotiations in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. After years of unsuccessful efforts to resume talks, right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar was electedPresident of the TRNC in 2020on promises to drop reunification talks and seek a two-state solution with Ankaras backing.

Before leaving on Monday, Erdogan reiterated that Turkish Cypriots would only achieve lasting and enduring sovereigntythanks to a two-state solutionin the absence of renewed talks for a two-zone federation. Officials from the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state, refuse to discuss the two-state solution as it would require recognition of the TRNC as a state.

A solution in Cyprus can only be found on the basis of the facts on the island, Erdogan said on Monday. If there is to be a new negotiation process in the future, this can only be achieved between two sovereign and equal states.

Earlier in July, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union wants “Never again“accept a two-state deal in Cyprus, a position Erdogan hasrepeatedly supportedThese last months.

During his visit, Erdoganis planned to inaugurate several construction projects with Tatar before observing the ceremonies marking the 47th anniversary of Turkey’s intervention on Tuesday, July 20.

Fiona Mullen, director of SapientaEconomics, a Nicosia-based research firm, said the Turkish government is convinced that the Greek Cypriots will never want to share power with the Turkish Cypriots and, in response, has continued her own agenda by supporting the government of the TRNC.

After Crans-Montana,[Turkey]clearly made the decision to make the status quo as painful as possible for the Greek Cypriots and the EU, Mullen told Al-Monitor. The Greek Cypriots still do not have a real plan on what to do about this. Every time they say no, they lose more territory.

Mullen added that the TRNC leadership is likely to welcome local development projects, but noted that there was a growing sense of unease among companies that have traditionally supported the Tatars National Unity Party over a loss of control, which appears to have accelerated in recent months.

More and more projects are managed directly by ministries in Turkey and are awarded to Turkish companies, Mullen told Al-Monitor. It’s not so good for the guys who have historically benefited from Turkish patronage.

Ahead of Erdogans’ visit, speculation circulated that Azerbaijan could establish a diplomatic mission in the TRNC or recognize the separatist state, thus becoming the second state to do so after Turkey, next visitby Azerbaijani officials last week.

HarryTzimitras, director of the Cyprus Center at the Oslo Peace Research Institute (PRIO), said such a move was unlikely in the short term. He said the most likely developments in the coming months would focus on Turkish-backed construction projects including two military bases in TRNC, one of which serves as a landing strip for Turkish drones.

Cyprus has bought for[Erdogan]Of strategic importance is continuing with a plan to use Cyprus as a strategic overseas chess map that he draws in the region, Tzimitra told Al-Monitor.

In 2019, Ankara began sending Turkish drilling ships to conduct offshore oil exploration activities near Cyprus, which Turkish authorities claimed was a measure to protect Turkey’s territorial and natural rights and Turkish Cypriots. Exploration activities ended following pressure from Western allies and the imposition of EU sanctions on Turkey.

In more recent efforts to support the sovereignty of the TRNC, Tzimitrassaïd Erdogan continues not only to strengthen his foreign policy agenda, but also to serve national political interests.

Agenda [Erdogan] follows in Cyprus is to a very large extent informed by his wish to deliver to the[Turkish]nationalist public for domestic political purposes, Tzimitra told Al-Monitor.