Jokowi: strong leadership on the ground must face the pandemic





In addition, he continued, the World Health Organization (WHO) had also predicted the reappearance of a new variant of Covid-19. This makes the pandemic last longer than previously thought. “This means that we need a long breathing resistance,” he added. The president asked regional leaders, governors, regents and mayors to focus on manage the pandemic Covid-19 which is currently experiencing a peak due to the Delta variant. He stressed that management and organization are the main keys. It is therefore hoped that all organizational machines will be able to function as well as possible. “I ask the governors, regents, mayors who are supported by all levels of Forkopimda to focus on this issue, both on the Covid-19 side and on the economic side,” the president said. Jokowi understands the aspirations of people who demand that social and economic activities can be relaxed. According to the president, this can be done if the cases of Covid-19 transmission are low and if the cases with severe symptoms entering the hospital are also low. “Imagine, if this restriction is relaxed then the case increases again, then the hospital is unable to accommodate the existing patients, this will also lead to the collapse of our health facilities. Be careful with that too,” a- he declared. The president also recalled that discipline in health protocols and speeding up vaccination are the main keys to case control. Therefore, he called on all regional leaders, including governors, regents and mayors, supported by Forkopimda, to focus and be responsible for all efforts to manage and control Covid-19. “Again, the key is leadership on the ground from the regional chief, the sub-district chief, the village chief and the lurah. This includes religious figures, social figures and social and religious organizations at the lower local level, ”Jokowi said.

