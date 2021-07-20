PM Modi’s Twitter analysis reveals Covid-19 is less of a concern than elections, politics – TwoCircles.net

Help India!



An analysis of PM Modis’s tweets since May 2020 reveals that in April 2021, when Covid-19 cases were at their peak, Modis’s tweets were targeting Mamata Banerjee. The tweet analysis report also reveals that #Mannkibaat has been Modi’s most used hashtag since 2015, when he only tweeted about oxygen 7 times in April and May.

Shadab Farooq | TwoCircles.net

NEW DELHI At a time when people in India were scouring for oxygen and crying for hospital beds amid the deadly second wave of Covid-19, a period that claimed40% of total deaths in India from coronavirus, the Twitter analysis of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis during the period shows that outside of Covid-19, his tweets were directed towards the West Bengal elections, in particular against his chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while he tweeted about oxygen 7 times in April and May.

An analysis of PM Modis’ tweet since May 2020 by data analyst Junaid Khan posted on Public Table, a free platform to publicly share and explore online data visualizations, reveals that in April 2021, when Covid-19 cases were at their peak, Modis’ tweets were targeting Mamata Banerjee.

From the statistics, we can see that 30 tweets from Modi ji were focused on Covid while 27 tweets were about Mamata Banerjee or West Bengal, the analysis of the tweets reveals.



Analysis of Modi’s tweets reveals that #Mannkibaat has been Modi’s most used hashtag since 2015.

Khan performed the analysis based on Prime Minister Modi’s tweets from January 2021. As part of his methodology, Khan analyzed Modi’s tweet pattern and calculated hashtag usage, frequency and frequency. compared to the most pressing problems of the time. Following this methodology, the analysis provides quantitative data on the number of times Modi tweeted on an issue of public concern and thus came to the conclusion of issues that the Indian Prime Minister deemed important or less important.

Second wave of Covid-19 and Modi tweets

With 15,767,015 new cases and 165,308 new deaths in India, the second wave of Covi-19 peaked in April-May 2021. The Kumbh Mela, also known as the Pitcher Festival, was held concurrently with elections in four major Indian states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Amid a massive increase in Covid-19 cases in India, these gatherings have been accused of beingsuper spreader events. As of the end of May, India had 281 75,044 active cases and 331,895 deaths, with the unreported number possibly three times the number.

Due to a lack of oxygen, a shortage of medicines and a lack of hospital beds, the country’s medical system has collapsed. As people tweeted for #covidhelp, #plasmarequired, and #urgentoxygenneeded, Narendra Modi’s Twitter account only mentioned oxygen four times in April and four times in May.

India’s Second Wave Covid-19 disaster was caused by more than just a lack of hospital beds or oxygen tanks. The state of damaged infrastructure has been exacerbated by dysfunctional policies, management systems and weak leadership.

Analysis of the tweets published by Tableau Public reveals that Modi tweeted 27 times about Mamata / Didi during the West Bengal Assembly elections in April 2021, when the Indian people were gasping for air.

According to the analysis of Modi’s tweets from April 2021, when Covid-19 deaths were at their highest level, Modis tweeted 30 tweets about Covid-19, followed by 27 tweets about Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal elections. .

Mamata Banerjee appeared to be a major obstacle to Modi’s extension of the saffron flag, and she proved it. When voting began in May and the TMC won a large majority, Modi simply tweeted, congratulating Mamata Banerjee on her appointment as chief minister. There were no other post-election tweet on Mamata Banerjee.

The Modis vaccination program hid the reality

Although Modi and his government apparatus have made big statements about India’s immunization program widely reaching its vast population, the country’s health care situation due to a raging pandemic has shown otherwise.

On January 16, India’s nationwide vaccination campaign begins, Modi tweeted on January 9, 2021. Priority will be given to doctors and frontline workers, he added. In January, there were 11 vaccination-related tweets, 0 in February and 2 in March.

While Modis’ tweet claimed to prioritize doctors and frontline workers, in areport,the Indian Medical Association said 798 doctors died in the second wave of Covid-19 across the country, of which a maximum of 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi, followed by Bihar at 115. Analysis of the Modis tweets shows that in April and May 2021 there are only two vaccination tweets from Modi, one in April and one in May.

Analysis of the tweet further reveals that Modi used the hashtag #Mannkibaat 127 times on Twitter. On All India Radio, DD National and DD News, Narendra Modi hosts Mann Ki Baat, a radio show in which he speaks to the Indian people. There have been 77 episodes since the premiere on October 3, 2014. On May 30, 2021, the 77th episode aired.

Following the #Mannkibaat tweets, #aatmanirbharvendor has 13 tweets, #largestvaccinedrive has 10 tweets and #gujaratgrowthstory has 6 tweets, the tweets analysis report reveals.

No impact from critics

As social media users criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking to tens of thousands at election rallies across the state and allowing Hindu worshipers to gather for a festival in response to the growing numbers of coronavirus infections, it had little impact on Modis’ apparent public concerns. .

As desperate demands for hospital beds, medical oxygen and coronavirus testing flooded social media, hashtags like #ResignModi and #SuperSpreaderModi were all the rage on Twitter. Despite the trending hashtags, Modi and his tweets focused more on Mamata Banerjee and the West Bengal elections, revealing this government’s priorities.