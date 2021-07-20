



On July 5, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders discussed whether to strengthen relations between the European Union and the People’s Republic of China. Topics included partnerships related to the global COVID-19 vaccination effort, climate change and restoring Sino-European economic ties. Although no difficult decisions were made during the appeal, many speculated that Xi was diverting attention from the G7 summit talks related to China’s human rights violations. In addition, Xi could also woo the EU for economic advantage, given the recent rise in tensions between the United States and China. The three-way call comes after the recent cancellation of the Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI), which would have given European companies better access to Chinese markets. In May 2021, the EU suspended the deal due to Chinese sanctions imposed on EU politicians. Weeks later, the G7 summit in June included discussions on human rights violations committed by Beijing, particularly in Xinjiang province. It has been well documented that China forcibly removes Uyghur Muslims from their homes and detains them in internment camps in Xinjiang, where they suffer physical and mental abuse as well as forced labor. Often, many Uyghurs are detained without any criminal record. China has played down these claims, sometimes outright denying them. However, China has a long history of human rights abuses, such as the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, the invasion of Tibet in 1950, and the invasion of Vietnam in 1979. The CCP’s actions in Xinjiang do not are not without precedent, and the EU has good reason to be concerned about them. China’s persistence in establishing a connection with Europe could be opportunistic and linked to the growing distance of its relationship with the United States. China and the United States have become economic, military, and political rivals during the 21st century, especially during the Trump presidency. Former President Trump’s foreign policy agenda imposed high tariffs on Chinese imports, designed to hurt Chinese manufacturing and boost American jobs. Even though tariffs have had a limited impact on its economy, China’s frequentation of the EU may be in part the result of US nationalism and economic aggression, all in an attempt to diversify and expand its business partnerships. The reluctance of the United States to develop a friendly relationship with China is justified because of China’s unfair economic practices. For example, it is well known that China has manipulated its currency in the past, which was of concern in a May 2019 report from the US Treasury Department. The report clearly stated, [The Department of] The Treasury continues to be very concerned about China’s monetary practices. In addition, the United States must take a more practical approach to dealing with China, beyond provocative rhetoric. If the United States is serious about holding China to account, it should reach out to the European Union to exert additional pressure to end its internment camps in Xinjiang. China has reached out to the EU in hopes of gaining access to its large market, but the EU may push the PRC to end its human rights abuses with US help , in exchange for a comprehensive trade agreement. While President Xi’s invitation to European leaders is largely opportunistic, the EU should use its own position to pressure China on human rights and economic policy. Moreover, with new leadership in Washington, the European Union has the opportunity to align itself more closely with the United States to exert additional pressure for Chinese reform. China should not be underestimated and it will take strong alliances with the West to balance its economic and political power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theowp.org/china-courts-the-eu-to-grow-economic-ties-and-deflect-criticism-on-human-rights/

