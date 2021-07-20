Jokowi asked to lead the emergency PPKM directly in the event of an extension





Merdeka.com – The implementation of the emergency PPKM will end soon. The vice-chairman of Commission II of the RPD RI, the PKB faction, Luqman Hakim, asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) lead the implementation of the emergency PPKM if it needs to be extended. “The president is directly leading the implementation of the Java-Bali emergency PPKM, he is no longer left to the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries,” Luqman said in his statement quoted on Tuesday (20/7). If Jokowi appoints the direction of the implementation of the emergency PPKM, it is necessary to form a team leader composed of the Minister of Health, the Minister of Religion, the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs. , the Minister of the Interior, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Social Affairs. Affairs, Secretary of State, Head and Commander of the National Police TNI. “The composition of this management team to ensure the implementation of the PPKM Emergency Extension will later combine all approaches, namely health, territorial / regional, religious, social, legal and security approaches,” continued Luqman. The secretary of the Social Movement and Disasters of the PKB DPP felt that the extension of the emergency PPKM should add a social security budget. Starting with social assistance, cash assistance, incentives for regional health workers, wage subsidies for formal and informal workers, industrial incentives and subsidies for SMEs / SMEs. “The blueprint for the realization of the social cushion policy should be disseminated as clearly as possible to the public when the extension of the emergency PPKM is announced,” said Luqman. Vaccination implementation should be included in the PPKM Emergency Java Bali and Micro PPKM outside of Java and Bali policy packages. Vaccination should use a territorial approach from the lowest level of the village, kelurahan, to the hamlet or RT / RW. “The vaccinators were mobilized among central and regional health workers, health workers belonging to TNI, Polri, mass organizations and final year students of medical schools, AKBID, AKPER,” said Luqman. In this extended emergency PPKM, the government is also urged to close 100 percent of construction activities without exception. Then, the entire public transport sector by land, sea and air must be closed. Luqman said the government should strictly restrict the entry of foreign nationals, except for high-level diplomacy. Next, the government must prepare a place of isolation for people without symptoms or with mild symptoms. The government is also looking after the needs of patients. Self-isolation should not be practiced in private homes to stop the spread of Covid-19. “Supervision of the implementation of the protracted emergency PPKM should be carried out strictly by central and local governments, as well as TNI and Polri. Luqman continued. Luqman said the extension of the emergency PPKM has been carried out until the goal of at least 70% of the population receives two injections of the Covid-19 vaccine. Moreover, he said, if this improvement is not achieved, it is better not to extend the emergency PPKM. Enough until July 20 only. “In addition, the government will focus on scaling up vaccinations, protecting vulnerable groups (the elderly, pregnant women and children), building numerous COVID-19 emergency hospitals and providing isolation places in villages / Kelurahan for COVID-19 patients without symptoms and mild symptoms For the rest, various sectors of life activities are starting to recover, of course by continuing to put in place strict health protocols, “he added. he concludes. [gil]

