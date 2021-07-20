Ravi Shankar Prasad Rejects Congressional Allegations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Spying on Opposition Leaders | India News





New Delhi: Former trade union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday (July 19) refuted the espionage allegations made by Congress on the government following the emergence of the Pegasus report. Calling it a new low for the Congress party, Prasad said the allegations were without merit. The BJP strongly refutes, condemns the baseless and politically unsolicited comments made by Congress against the BJP. This is a new low for a party that has ruled India for more than 50 years, Prasad said. Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah were involved in spying on opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, journalists and other citizens. The party even demanded Shah’s resignation. Responding to the accusations, Prasad said: Not the slightest evidence has come out that proves a connection between BJP or GoI in Pegasus’ story. And can we deny that organizations like Amnesty had a declared anti-India agenda in many ways? When asked about their source of funding, they say it is difficult to work in India. Prasad also questioned the timing of the Pegasus report which was released a day before the start of the monsoon session of parliament. Was there any plan to break Pegasus’ story before the monsoon session to create a new atmosphere? Prasad asked, adding: Why are these kinds of questions raised at the time of important events? Riots broke out during Trump’s visit, the Pegasus story leaked in the 2019 polls and again it makes the news when Parliament is in session and when Congress is in dire straits. The former minister further said: The company (NSO Group) denies it (findings in the Pegasus Project report) and says most of its products are used by Western countries but India is being targeted. Also read: Media reports on the eve of parliamentary session an attempt to slander Indian democracy: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus line Live

