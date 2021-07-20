Erdogan to seek support for the establishment of an independent state for northern Cyprus





Northern Cyprus is celebrating the 47th anniversary of the Turkish occupation on Tuesday, commemorations which will be marked by the presence of its guarantor, through a large Turkish delegation led by its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Turkish president addressed members of the Turkish Cypriot Parliament on Monday to announce that he will promote the relevant talks for the recognition of Northern Cyprus as an independent state. “We fully support the proposal presented by the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, in Geneva,” said Erdogan. In turn, he also stressed that this was the only possible solution: “the history and the painful experiences we have gained in this process have clearly taught that the Greek Cypriot side does not intend to establish a state of collaboration, ”he told reporters. attempts to unify the island by the European Union and the United Nations. “We don’t want to waste another 50 years,” the Turkish President Max said. For this reason, Erdogan will seek international recognition and the first ally, he announced before flying to the island, will be Azerbaijan: “We want to establish high-level contacts with different countries of the world, starting with Azerbaijan. For her part, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the EU “will never accept” a two-state proposal for a solution in Cyprus. “I want to reiterate that we will never, ever agree to a two state solution, we are firm on it and we are very united, and this is what Cyprus can hope for,” Von der Leyen said at the meeting. a visit to the island. “The most valuable part is the unity within the EU and knowing that the 26 Member States at European level are by its side,” he said with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Every time Erdogan sets foot on the divided island, alarms go off in the offices of Athens and Brussels. Since Turkey occupied part of northern Cyprus in 1974, the territory has been divided between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots: the only physical wall on European territory is precisely in the capital, Nicosia. But far from demolished, at the behest of Brussels and UN-promoted talks that have never given up on the deal, Erdogan insists on convincing world leaders to recognize Northern Cyprus as an independent country. While the island’s unification is light years away from being a reality, the flags of Turkey and the Republic of Northern Cyprus continue to fly in the eyes of every citizen living in Nicosia, the capital of a member country of the European Union. . since 2004. And Erdogan, opposed to the unification of the island – one of the obstacles to maintaining good relations with the EU and even to joining the Union – advocates support for the recognition of the new state. The official visit also comes a year after the tensions that were experienced in the eastern Mediterranean for the control of hydrocarbon deposits located in the area. Turkey decided in August last year to conduct seismic surveys in waters claimed by Ankara and Athens. While the Hellenic side classified it as illegal, the Turkish administration appealed to its sovereignty: “we will not compromise ours, we will do whatever is necessary”, declared Erdogan, while ordering the departure of his frigates to the disputed area. And the discussions, which first moved to the diplomatic sphere, have moved to the military sphere. Turkish military forces, against the naval musculature of Greece and France: the two parties have coincided naval air exercises which threatened the stability of the Mediterranean for a few days. In a brief speech to “the Turkish Cypriot brothers”, Erdogan insisted on underlining the construction of a new presidential complex for the future state. “We will start construction very soon,” he said, adding that he himself had overseen the plans.

