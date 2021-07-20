Jokowi asks regions to allocate more places for Covid-19 treatment





Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Anna Suci Perwitasari KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo has called on local governments to allocate more places to treat patients with coronavirus (Covid-19). This step was requested by Jokowi to anticipate the current surge in Covid-19 cases. A number of regions are reportedly still allocating 20-30% of hospital treatment rooms to Covid-19 patients. “It can be increased. It could be from 40% or like at DKI (Jakarta) to 50% dedicated to Covid-19 (patients),” Jokowi said while giving instructions to regional chiefs across Indonesia on Monday ( 19/7). Jokowi asked regional chiefs to understand the availability of treatment rooms for Covid-19 patients. A number of areas have a high capacity of used treatment rooms (BOR). However, this is because the allocation of rooms used for Covid-19 patients is still low at just 20%. In addition, Jokowi also encouraged regional chiefs to prepare plans for emergency hospitals or relief hospitals. Read also: Achievement of social protection did not reach 20%, Jokowi asks for social assistance The availability of hospitals is necessary to avoid the increase in the number of deaths from Covid-19. It is therefore necessary to constantly monitor the management of Covid-19. “Do not be full before you prepare, it will be too late. I ask especially for hospital matters, so that we all really check properly, check the ground,” said the former governor of Jakarta. Jokowi also lobbied for isolation facilities down to the village level. Centralized isolation facilities are needed given the difficulty of preventing transmission in densely populated settlements. “I think the transmission speed will be very massive if it is not prepared for centralized isolation in the village, or at least in the sub-district,” he explained. For information, the cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia are still increasing. Based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, Monday (7/19), there were 34,257 additional positive cases of Covid-19. The cure rate increased by 32,217 cases and an additional 1,338 deaths. To date, there are 542,938 active cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Editor: Anna Suci Perwitasari

