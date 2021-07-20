Those who get vaccinated against Covid-19 become Baahubali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Urging everyone to take the Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the coronavirus vaccine is given in the “baahu” (arm) and those who take it become “Baahubali”. “The only way to become Baahubali to fight corona is to get vaccinated. More than 40 million people have become Bahubali in the fight against the coronavirus, ”Modi added. The Prime Minister made the comments while addressing reporters ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session. Claiming that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country is advancing at a rapid pace, Modi said there should be a meaningful discussion regarding the pandemic as a high priority in Parliament. “We want a discussion in the House as well as outside the House with all the leaders. I constantly meet with the chief ministers and all kinds of discussions take place in different forums. So I also want to meet with the leaders. queue like House is underway and it will be convenient and we can talk about it (the pandemic) face to face, ”he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s “Baahubali” remark sparked strong reactions from netizens, who referred to the hit South Indian film of the same name in their posts. Marking Modi’s remarks, a Twitter user said: “It makes sense – there are 2 parts to Baahubali – dose 1 and dose 2”. “The Corona virus is like the katappa and will attack again from behind. We cannot be negligent because in real life there would be no after-effects,” tweeted another user, referring to another character in the epic two-part movie. Meanwhile, India’s vaccine coverage against Covid-19 has exceeded 40.64 crore, according to Ministry of Health data updated Monday morning. (With PTI inputs) For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-those-who-take-covid-19-vaccines-become-baahubali-prime-minister-narendra-modi/388708 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

