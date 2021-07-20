Propaganda tool for Trump: judge slams ex-president’s lawyers for simply repeating what he said





Two Colorado lawyers who filed a lawsuit questioning the 2020 election results could face disciplinary action after a federal judge calls them “propaganda” for Donald Trump.

Lawyers Gary Fielder and Ernest John Walker filed a federal complaint just before Christmas on behalf of 160 million Americans alleging that a massive plot to steal the 2020 election from Mr. Trump took place, blaming Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg, his wife Priscilla Chan, and various elected officials from four states for the alleged wrongdoing.

The lawyers have asked for $ 160 billion in damages, according to a Washington Post article.

The case – like virtually all lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election – was dismissed.

However, a federal judge is now considering punishing the lawyers for filing a frivolous complaint.

Federal Judge N Reid Neureiter criticized the lawyers at a hearing on Friday, saying they had allowed themselves to be used as a “propaganda tool” by the former president.

“Has this ever occurred to you? Maybe it is, [you’re] just repeat things the president is lying about? ”the judge asked.

Lawyers responded that they really believed the election was stolen and did not trust elected officials and election officials who repeatedly claimed the election was legitimate.

The judge repeatedly questioned lawyers about the degree of independent investigation they had conducted to confirm Mr. Trump’s claims were legitimate, noting that even members of the former president’s administration like the Former Attorney General William Barr had publicly confirmed that there was no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He said claims like Mr Barr’s and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s should have been a “red light for you, at least a flashing yellow light” and should have been the subject of further investigation before taking legal action.

None of the lawyers recanted and said they would re-file the case given their current understanding. They called the judge’s question about their independent research “ridiculous” and insisted that they “were taking this matter seriously”.

The judge disagreed with the argument, pointing out that the grievance alone did not warrant legal action and saying the lawyers had not produced “one iota” of evidence in their case.

Many people were swayed by the incumbent, claiming the election was stolen. They sincerely believe in everything that is said by the outgoing incumbent, Judge Neureiter said. Of course they’re going to think and feel and feel real emotions about it… How does that translate into a federal lawsuit, the fact that people feel wronged in one way or another?

The couple tried to pass their lawsuit off as a public service, arguing that they saw the potential for an insurgency brewing before Jan.6 and believed their case would be some kind of pressure relief to show those who questioned the 2020 elections as their concerns were heard.

The hearing in which the arguments were presented was held to determine whether or not the judge will sanction the lawyers. However, it does not appear that the judge made a final decision on this matter.

Other lawyers have faced similar disciplinary action for willfully participating in the former president’s attempt to overturn the election result through prosecution.

Another Michigan federal judge interviewed a group of nine lawyers – including conspiracy theorists and pro-Trump lawyers L Lin Wood and Sidney Powell – for nearly six hours. The hearing also sought to determine whether or not lawyers should be punished for pursuing frivolous lawsuits aimed at overturning the 2020 election.

The sanctions hearing comes following the loss of another Trump loyalist, Rudy Giuliani, his license to practice law in New York and Washington DC.

Mr. Giuliani was convicted of “communicating manifestly false and misleading statements” which posed a threat to the public by judges in New York.

Lawyers found guilty of breaking the law by bringing frivolous lawsuits may be required to pay their opponents legal fees or face other financial penalties, and may also be expelled.

Two of Mr. Trump’s most vocal supporters, Mr. Giuliani and Ms. Powell, also face multibillion-dollar libel from Dominion Voting Systems for repeatedly lying about the company and its software. to vote.

