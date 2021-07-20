Jokowi hints at hospitals in a number of regions that have yet to maximize quotas for Covid-19 patients





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said that there are still currently hospital (RS) in a number of regions which set a quota of 20 to 30 percent for Covid-19 patient. However, according to him, this capacity can be further increased. “I see some areas, hospitals always set the figure at 20 or 30 percent of their capacity bed who exist. It can be increased. It could be 40 percent or like at DKI (Jakarta) up to 50 dedicated to Covid-19 (patients), ”he said in a virtual briefing to regional chiefs across Indonesia on Monday. (7/19/2021). Jokowi underlined, regional leaders must be aware of this condition. Read also: Arriving at the end of the emergency PPKM, Jokowi: The relaxation is done if the transmission of Covid-19 is low The regional chief should have basic knowledge about the capacity of the hospital in his area and what percentage is allocated to Covid-19 patients. “Because if it is not understood in detail, it will appear that the hospital has a very high BOR, even if only 20% is used. Many are like that,” Jokowi continued. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Therefore, the Head of State emphasizes that the heads of regions are making plans and preparing hospitals in their respective regions. This includes reserve hospitals and emergency hospitals to prepare for the anticipation of a peak in Covid-19 cases. “There has to be anticipation first. At least we have it in the planning and if the hospital is full,” Jokowi said. “Don’t get full before you prepare, it will be too late,” he said. Read also : Various Covid-19 hoaxes, microchips are inserted into vaccines until patients are Covid-19 in hospitals Therefore, for the availability of hospitals, Jokowi asked the regional chiefs to fully understand the situation on the ground. The regional chief was asked to check the drugs at the hospital and the availability of oxygen at the hospital. “Check the medicine in the hospital, ready or not, for how many days, for how many weeks or for how many months. Check and check the oxygen, are you ready? For how many days or how many months. also the capacity of the BOR, because there is still a lot of reception capacity that can be increased for Covid-19 (patients), ”added Jokowi.

