Psaki shoots down giving Trump more credit would boost vaccination rate





Psaki on Monday rejected the idea that Trump not getting credit is hampering vaccination rates. She highlighted data showing that misinformation and conspiracy theories encourage vaccine reluctance. A recent spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been linked to the Delta variant and unvaccinated people. See more stories on the Insider business page.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki reacted on Monday when asked if giving more credit to former President Donald Trump for the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine would help boost the vaccination rate among hesitant people.

Psaki at Monday’s White House press conference was asked if the Biden administration would consider doing more to recognize Trump’s role in creating vaccines to assure rural voters who supported the former president that it is safe to get vaccinated.

“You draw some conclusions there that I haven’t seen in the data,” Psaki replied.

The White House press secretary said the data suggests misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, including the conspiracy theory that microchips are in the vaccine, is what explains the continued reluctance of voters. Republicans to get vaccinated.

Psaki was also asked on Monday if President Joe Biden could contact Trump and ask for help with the vaccination. She said the administration didn’t think it was necessary, but welcomed anyone using their platform to promote vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the nation’s top public health experts, have repeatedly emphasized that the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans are safe and effective. The CDC urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Millions of Americans have been vaccinated, but there has recently been an increase in reported cases and deaths from the virus that have been fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant and unvaccinated people.

“This is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

“Our biggest concern is that we will continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and, unfortunately, deaths among the unvaccinated,” Walensky added, noting that unvaccinated people accounted for 97% of hospitalizations related to COVID-19. .

