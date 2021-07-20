Thrilla in Manila: Duterte vs. Pacquiao





Rodrigo Duterte, the tough-talking Philippine president, ignores his political opponents. But this time, he’s going after a popular rival who speaks quietly but can throw a punch or two himself: boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao. With less than 10 months of next year’s presidential election, a recent public feud between the two could usher in an epic battle for the top post. Manny Pacquiao is immensely famous at home and abroad. He is considered the best pound-for-pound boxer of all time having won world championship titles in more weight classes than anyone. Additionally, Pacquiao is a rare unifying force in the Philippines: guerrilla groups and the military. call a truce and the whole country stops to watch him fight. After emerging from abject poverty to become a global icon and national celebrity, Pacquiao served two terms as a congressman and, in 2016, was elected a senator. From Duterte ally to enemy. Just a few weeks ago, Duterte mentioned Pacquiao as a potential successor, in part because he supported Duterte’s controversial war on drugs and anti-terrorism law. But in early June, when rumors of a Pacquiao presidential race began to whirl, the two had a very dramatic falling out. Pacquiao first called Duterte for being sweet with china after failing to stand up to Xi Jinping in the face of the presence of Chinese maritime militia in waters claimed by the Philippines in the South China Sea. Then he accused the government for pocketing more than $ 200 million in pandemic relief funds. Duterte, as expected, lashed out at Pacquiao, urging the senator to study foreign policy and challenge him to show evidence of corruption. Duterte-Duterte versus Pacquiao. Over the weekend, Pacquiao was ousted as leader of Duterte’s ruling PDP-Laban party in revenge for criticizing the president. In Philippine politics, where personality trumps ideology and political parties are mere vehicles for candidates, Pacquiao’s impeachment does not mean he cannot run for president. If he does, however, he will do so against the will of the powerful pro-administration politicians who dominate both houses of parliament. In the Philippines, the only country in the world to separately elect a president and vice-president for single terms, allies of Duterte’s party want him to run for vice-president alongside his daughter Sara, current mayor of Davao, his father’s hometown. (Fun fact: Sara Duterte love a good fight too.) Pacquiao’s chances. Although currently the Duterte-Duterte ticket is at the top of the polls while Pacquiao is in single digits, he is the only presidential hopeful with enough wealth to self-fund his campaign and the name recognition to challenge the formidable daughter-in-law team. Pacquiao can appeal to Duterte’s poor voter base due to his humble background and, being from the same region as the president, erodes Duterte’s strong support in voice-rich Mindanao. In addition, Pacquiao recently looked at two issues that are of great concern to voters these days: China and the fight against corruption. First, China net trust score among Filipinos is currently at a dismal -36. Second, poor Filipinos could turn against Duterte if Pacquiao offers credible evidence of the president’s involvement in skimming funds to help those hardest hit by induced COVID. economic wreck. Duterte worries about Pacquiao’s victory because he will not have immunity from prosecution as vice president (it is common for new Filipino presidents to investigate their predecessors in the months after taking office). Only his daughter would presumably give Duterte a free pass on corruption, human rights abuses or shady deals with China. Stay tuned for August 21 when the boxing legend returns to the ring for the first time in two years. If Pacquiao, 42, beats an American fighter 11 years his junior, don’t be surprised if Filipinos desperate for good news amid the pandemic give the boxer-turned-senator a major bump in the polls Pacquiao could walk up to. Malacaang Palace next year.

