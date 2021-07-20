Politics
Erdogan says Taliban should end occupation in Afghanistan
Ankara [Turkey], July 20 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the Taliban should “end the occupation” in Afghanistan amid rising violence in a war-torn country.
“The Taliban should end their brothers’ occupation of land,” Erdogan said at a press conference on his departure for northern Cyprus on Monday.
Erdogan also indicated that Turkey would hold talks with the Taliban at Kabul airport, Daily Sabah.
Turkey, whose troops in Afghanistan are still made up of non-combatants, has doubts about how security is guaranteed along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital Kabul. I offered to protect the airport for him to stay.
Airport security is critical to the functioning of Afghan diplomatic missions as Western troops withdraw.
The airport is strategically located near the Afghan presidential residence and diplomatic mission in Kabul and is the only place to evacuate diplomats in an emergency.
The Taliban have warned Turkey of the possibility of planning the retention of some troops in Afghanistan to operate and guard the main airports in Kabul after the withdrawal of foreign troops, calling the strategy “blameworthy”. ..
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemned this condemned decision,” the terrorist group said in a statement.
“If the Turkish authorities review their decision and do not continue to occupy our country, the Islamic Emirate (…) will oppose it,” he added.
Afghanistan has seen an upsurge in violence in recent weeks. The Taliban have stepped up their attacks since foreign troops began withdrawing from the country in May.
U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops are expected to complete a military withdrawal by the end of August.
The Taliban are increasingly controlling territory in Afghanistan, but Afghan troops have launched counterattacks to stop the terrorists. (ANI)
