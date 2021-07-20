Achievement of social protection did not reach 20%, Jokowi asks for social assistance





DRAWING. Distribution of social assistance

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Anna Suci Perwitasari KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo called on regional chiefs to speed up the distribution of social assistance to the community. This is due to the realization of the social protection budget in the management of the corona virus (Covid-19), which has not yet reached 20%. Out of a budget of 12.1 trillion rupees, the distribution of social protection programs reached only 2.3 trillion rupees. “We don’t have 20% yet, although people are expecting that,” Jokowi said in a briefing to regional chiefs across Indonesia on Monday (7/19). The same thing happened to other budgetary sources of social assistance to the community. Jokowi said the realization of the Direct Cash Assistance (BLT) budget of the Village Fund had not yet reached 25%. Just to let you know, the government budgeted a BLT village fund of IDR 28 trillion out of a total village fund of IDR 72 trillion. However, only 5.6 trillion rupees has been disbursed. Read also: Jokowi: We will commemorate Eid al-Adha this year in a simple way Likewise with the aid budget for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME). Of the total budget of 13.3 trillion rupees, only 2.3 trillion rupees has been made. “Even though we really need it right now, people really need it, people are waiting. So I ask that this be released immediately,” Jokowi said. For information, the Covid-19 pandemic not only has an impact on health aspects but also causes an economic crisis. Restrictions on activities to prevent the spread of the virus have caused economic hardship for a number of people. Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia continues to rise. Based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, Monday (7/19), there were 34,257 additional positive cases of Covid-19. The cure rate increased by 32,217 cases and an additional 1,338 deaths. To date, there are 542,938 active cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



