Israeli task force to oversee response to NSO group findings





The Israeli government is setting up a task force to decide whether the country’s cyber-export policy needs an overhaul. The move comes after revelations from an international media investigation into Israeli spyware company NSO Group, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The Israeli government is setting up a task force to decide whether the country’s cyber-export policy needs an overhaul. (Photo: Adam Fagen, Flickr) Two Israeli officials told Axios the government will form a task force to deal with the fallout from Project Pegasus, a collaboration of 17 media groups, including the OCCRP. Named after the NSO’s primary spy tool, the project used a data leak of more than 50,000 phone numbers to show how authoritarian governments are using NSO technology to spy on public figures and activists around the world. whole.

This is a very important crisis, ”a senior Israeli official told Axios. “We are trying to fully understand its ramifications. We will need to verify whether the reports on NSO warrant a change in our policy regarding the export of offensive cyber technology to other countries. “

The Pegasus Project raised questions about the NSO Group’s ties to the Israeli state, the group’s sales to foreign clients which included a number of authoritarian regimes subject to approval by the Israeli Defense Ministry. Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister, said in a speech on Tuesday that the government is currently reviewing the information released on the matter.

As stories stemming from the data leak continue to be published, the NSO group has denied the reports, describing them as unsubstantiated theories that are based on information without a factual basis. The company also said in a statement Wednesday that it would no longer respond to media inquiries about the well-orchestrated media campaign.

The group had previously told OCCRP, in written responses to questions, that it did not have access to its customers’ data. However, if and when NSO receives credible evidence of misuse of its technologies, it will conduct a full investigation, as it always has and always will.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for a series of investigations into the case, after Amnesty International revealed he was one of 14 heads of state, including Pakistani Imran Khan and South African Cyril Ramaphosa, selected as persons of interest by ONS clients.

We have long known that activists and journalists are the targets of this surreptitious phone hack, but it is clear that even those at the highest levels of power cannot escape the grim spread of NSO spyware, the secretary general said. Amnesty International, Agnès Callamard, in a statement.

In India, protests erupted in parliament on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ government was accused of using NSO software to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists. Opposition parties have demanded a further investigation into the Pegasus revelations.

It is a threat to national security, opposition party official Kapil Sibal said at a press conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.occrp.org/en/27-ccwatch/cc-watch-briefs/14875-pegasus-spyware-israeli-task-force-will-oversee-response-to-nso-group-findings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos